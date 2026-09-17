Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Irumudi, Idi Mazha Kaattu, Dhee 21 and more

Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Several South Indian films and shows are arriving on streaming platforms this weekend, giving viewers a mix of action, comedy, drama, romance and reality television.

From Ravi Teja's emotional action drama Irumudi to the Malayalam comedy-drama Idi Mazha Kaattu, the week's lineup covers a range of genres. Tamil viewers can also catch Modha Rathiri and Angikaaram, while dance reality show Dhee 21 – Double Impact returns for another season.

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Irumudi Plot: Ravi Teja stars as Trinadh, a father who begins searching for his missing daughter Manikanta after discovering an audio message she left behind. What starts as a desperate search gradually uncovers disturbing details involving her friends and other schoolgirls.

As Trinadh gets closer to the people responsible, he decides to confront them while encouraging the girls to speak about what they experienced. The story also follows his personal struggle and his decision to give up alcohol in memory of his daughter.

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Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: September 18

Idi Mazha Kaattu Plot: The Malayalam comedy-drama follows Sougada, a woman from West Bengal who travels to Kerala in search of work. Her plans change after her belongings are stolen, setting her off on an unexpected journey.

Her search brings her together with four Malayali men, leading to a series of humorous situations while also exploring themes of migration, friendship and social struggles.

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Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi, Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa

OTT platform: Saina Play

OTT release date: September 18

Modha Rathiri Plot: This Tamil comedy-drama revolves around Maruthanayagam and Muthuselvi, two people who enter an arranged marriage largely because of family expectations. Maruthu has returned from Dubai after six years, while Muthuselvi agrees to the wedding despite carrying emotional baggage from a previous relationship.

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Their marriage takes an unexpected turn as family pressure, secrets and a series of unusual events create confusion around the couple.

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: September 18

Angikaaram Plot: The Tamil sports drama follows Aathiran Banumathi, a talented 200-metre runner from Chennai who dreams of competing at the Commonwealth Games. His ambitions are threatened when his name is unexpectedly removed from the selection list.

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Determined to get another chance, Aathiran takes on obstacles that extend beyond sport, including poverty, discrimination and institutional hurdles.

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar

OTT platform: SunNXT

OTT release date: September 18

Ram and Leela

Plot: The Tamil science-fiction romantic comedy stars Rio Raj and Varthika in the lead. The film combines romance with futuristic elements and follows its central characters through an unconventional relationship.

Cast: Rio Raj, Varthika, Munishkanth, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Malavika Avinash

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: September 18

Dhee 21 – Double Impact

Plot: The popular Telugu dance reality show returns with its 21st season. Dhee 21 – Double Impact brings contestants and choreographers together for dance performances, battles and weekly challenges, with eliminations determining who advances in the competition.

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OTT platform: ETV Win and Netflix

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.