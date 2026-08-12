Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Kattalan, Aroopi, Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Agnipariksha and more

Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Starting from 12 August, several new shows and films will be streaming on OTT platforms. These releases will be available across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages across OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ManoramaMAX and more. From Kattalan to Aroopi, check out the list of upcoming releases from South to watch this week.
Plot: Directed by Paul George, Kattalan is set in 1995. The Malayalam movie follows a brutal turf war between two powerful crime bosses, Maari and Eddy, over illegal ivory smuggling and elephant poaching in the Aanakolli forest near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan
OTT platform: ManoramaMAX
OTT release date: August 13
Plot: Aroopi is a Malayalam supernatural horror thriller, focusing on a vengeful Yakshini spirit trapped inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate. Thieves accidentally unleash the entity, which returns to terrorise the estate. The family's last heir must confront his family's secrets to survive the curse.
Plot: Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kannan Sagar, Vijupal, Kiran Raj
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: "Blending non-stop entertainment with everyday emotions, the story explores how small clashes between a boy and a girl create massive moments of laughter, drama, and connection. It’s a journey of two individuals navigating their ambitions while finding a common ground. From witty banter to heartfelt realizations, this is a film that every family can enjoy together," reads the official description of the film.
Cast: Thrigun, Payal, Viva Harsha, Anish Kuruvilla, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Vardhan, Shivaji Raja, Venu Yeldani, Saptagiri
OTT platform: SunNXT
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: Bigg Boss – The Common Man is a special pre-show of the franchise. It is a spin-off for the milestone tenth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. It will feature commoners as contestants who will be competing with each other for a direct entry to the upcoming main show.
Cast: Host Maya S. Krishnan
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 16
Plot: The upcoming Telugu show's spin-off. Serving as a "trial by fire", the pre-show will see fierce competition where non-celebrities will face challenges and auditions to secure their confirmed spot in the main Bigg Boss 10 house.
Cast: Hosted by Sreemukhi
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 15
Plot: Hosted by Suma Kanakala and Jeevan Kumar, Chef Mantra Project USA offers a chaotic yet entertaining culinary journey with comedy and kitchen confusion. This time it will feature US-based contestants and NRI personalities.
OTT platform: Aha Video
OTT release date: August 13
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.