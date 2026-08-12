Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Kattalan, Aroopi, Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Agnipariksha and more

Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Starting from 12 August, several new shows and films will be streaming on OTT platforms. These releases will be available across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages across OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ManoramaMAX and more. From Kattalan to Aroopi, check out the list of upcoming releases from South to watch this week.
Plot: Directed by Paul George, Kattalan is set in 1995. The Malayalam movie follows a brutal turf war between two powerful crime bosses, Maari and Eddy, over illegal ivory smuggling and elephant poaching in the Aanakolli forest near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan
OTT platform: ManoramaMAX
OTT release date: August 13
Plot: Aroopi is a Malayalam supernatural horror thriller, focusing on a vengeful Yakshini spirit trapped inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate. Thieves accidentally unleash the entity, which returns to terrorise the estate. The family's last heir must confront his family's secrets to survive the curse.
Plot: Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kannan Sagar, Vijupal, Kiran Raj
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: "Blending non-stop entertainment with everyday emotions, the story explores how small clashes between a boy and a girl create massive moments of laughter, drama, and connection. It’s a journey of two individuals navigating their ambitions while finding a common ground. From witty banter to heartfelt realizations, this is a film that every family can enjoy together," reads the official description of the film.
Cast: Thrigun, Payal, Viva Harsha, Anish Kuruvilla, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Vardhan, Shivaji Raja, Venu Yeldani, Saptagiri
OTT platform: SunNXT
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: Bigg Boss – The Common Man is a special pre-show of the franchise. It is a spin-off for the milestone tenth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. It will feature commoners as contestants who will be competing with each other for a direct entry to the upcoming main show.
Cast: Host Maya S. Krishnan
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 16
Plot: The upcoming Telugu show's spin-off. Serving as a "trial by fire", the pre-show will see fierce competition where non-celebrities will face challenges and auditions to secure their confirmed spot in the main Bigg Boss 10 house.
Cast: Hosted by Sreemukhi
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 15
Plot: Hosted by Suma Kanakala and Jeevan Kumar, Chef Mantra Project USA offers a chaotic yet entertaining culinary journey with comedy and kitchen confusion. This time it will feature US-based contestants and NRI personalities.
OTT platform: Aha Video
OTT release date: August 13