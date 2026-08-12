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Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Kattalan, Aroopi, Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Agnipariksha and more

Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Check out the list of shows and films which will be streaming online starting from 12 August. From Kattalan to Aroopi, these will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Sneha Biswas
Published12 Aug 2026, 04:49 PM IST
From Kattalan to Aroopi, new releases in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages are here.
From Kattalan to Aroopi, new releases in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages are here.
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Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases this week: Starting from 12 August, several new shows and films will be streaming on OTT platforms. These releases will be available across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages across OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ManoramaMAX and more. From Kattalan to Aroopi, check out the list of upcoming releases from South to watch this week.

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Kattalan

Plot: Directed by Paul George, Kattalan is set in 1995. The Malayalam movie follows a brutal turf war between two powerful crime bosses, Maari and Eddy, over illegal ivory smuggling and elephant poaching in the Aanakolli forest near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

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Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

OTT release date: August 13

Aroopi

Plot: Aroopi is a Malayalam supernatural horror thriller, focusing on a vengeful Yakshini spirit trapped inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate. Thieves accidentally unleash the entity, which returns to terrorise the estate. The family's last heir must confront his family's secrets to survive the curse.

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Plot: Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kannan Sagar, Vijupal, Kiran Raj

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: August 14

Mr Work From Home

Plot: "Blending non-stop entertainment with everyday emotions, the story explores how small clashes between a boy and a girl create massive moments of laughter, drama, and connection. It’s a journey of two individuals navigating their ambitions while finding a common ground. From witty banter to heartfelt realizations, this is a film that every family can enjoy together," reads the official description of the film.

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Cast: Thrigun, Payal, Viva Harsha, Anish Kuruvilla, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Vardhan, Shivaji Raja, Venu Yeldani, Saptagiri

OTT platform: SunNXT

OTT release date: August 14

Bigg Boss: The Common Man

Plot: Bigg Boss – The Common Man is a special pre-show of the franchise. It is a spin-off for the milestone tenth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. It will feature commoners as contestants who will be competing with each other for a direct entry to the upcoming main show.

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Cast: Host Maya S. Krishnan

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: August 16

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Agnipariksha

Plot: The upcoming Telugu show's spin-off. Serving as a "trial by fire", the pre-show will see fierce competition where non-celebrities will face challenges and auditions to secure their confirmed spot in the main Bigg Boss 10 house.

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Cast: Hosted by Sreemukhi

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: August 15

Chef Mantra Project USA

Plot: Hosted by Suma Kanakala and Jeevan Kumar, Chef Mantra Project USA offers a chaotic yet entertaining culinary journey with comedy and kitchen confusion. This time it will feature US-based contestants and NRI personalities.

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OTT platform: Aha Video

OTT release date: August 13

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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