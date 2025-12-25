Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films releasing on OTT this week: Andhra King Taluka, Revolver Rita & more

Telugu, Latest Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: As December draws to a close, OTT platforms are rolling out a steady mix of South Indian films across genres — from mainstream entertainers to quieter relationship dramas and supernatural thrillers. Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Sun NXT add several new titles this week, offering options for viewers looking to catch up without committing to long-format series.

Here’s what’s new on streaming platforms this week: Andhra King Taluka Platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 December

After its theatrical run, this Telugu film makes its digital debut. The story follows an ageing film star struggling to complete his 100th movie amid financial troubles. When an anonymous benefactor steps in to rescue the project, the narrative shifts into a mystery exploring fame, gratitude and personal motives.

Advertisement

Revolver Rita Platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 December

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Revolver Rita blends crime, dark comedy and thriller elements. Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film revolves around three women whose lives spiral after an unexpected encounter with a drunken thug. Following a mixed theatrical response, the film arrives on OTT in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Middle Class Platform: ZEE5

Release date: 24 December

This Tamil comedy drama stars Munishkanth and focuses on the everyday realities of a middle-class family. The film explores financial pressures, domestic conflicts and small joys through a light, relatable lens. The makers have opted to retain the film exclusively in Tamil, without dubbed versions.

Advertisement

Rajini Gaang Platform: Prime Video

Release date: 24 December

A supernatural horror film that follows a man forced to confront dark forces after his wife becomes possessed by a cursed sacred necklace. As he investigates its origins, the story moves into occult territory, combining folklore with suspense-driven storytelling.

Advertisement

Paradise Platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 December

Directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran as an Indian couple travelling to Sri Lanka’s hill country to mark their wedding anniversary. Their trip takes an unsettling turn, pushing the film into political and psychological territory. The film previously streamed on Prime Video and now arrives on Netflix.

Advertisement

Ullozhukku Platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 December

Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi, this Malayalam drama returns to OTT following a change in streaming rights. Originally released in theatres in 2024, the film explores layered emotional relationships and personal conflicts.

Advertisement

Ithiri Neram Platform: Sun NXT

Release date: 25 December

This Malayalam romantic drama stars Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab. Directed by Prasanth Vijay, the film follows former lovers who unexpectedly reconnect over the course of a single night. The film is also available on Prime Video under the title Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram.