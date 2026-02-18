Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada OTT releases this week: Lucky the Superstar, Chatha Pacha and more to watch online

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada OTT releases this week: A new set of original and OTT releases is here. Starting from 19 February, new releases across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages will be streaming online on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and more. From Lucky the Superstar to Chatha Pacha to Amos Alexander, check out the interesting lineup that can be enjoyed online.

Lucky the Superstar

Plot: The direct-to-OTT family drama revolves around a lost, "lucky" puppy that changes the lives of those who encounters him, including aiding a child who gets involved in a political conflict.

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, Motta Rajendran

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: February 20, 2026

Chatha Pacha

Plot: Inspired by WWE, three friends form an underground wrestling show in Kochi. The Malayalam story follows their journey from their childhood obsession to real life local matches while dealing with their own problems, rivalries, and drama.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Mammootty

OTT release date: February 19, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Amos Alexander

Plot: A journalist couple who host a true crime show, interview a convicted rapist after he claims there are more startling revelations. But as the interview progresses, unexpected details surface, which also have a direct link to the couple.

Cast: Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Tara Amala Joseph, Ashraf Pilakkal, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sreejith Ravi, Sunil Sukhada, Dayana Hameed, Nadirsha

OTT release date: February 20, 2026

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Raakshasa

Plot: “Along the misty banks of the Ghattaprabha River, a quiet village is shaken by a series of disturbing discoveries. As fear spreads and faith takes over, Sub-Inspector Hanmappa is pulled into an investigation where truth is buried beneath belief, ritual, and silence. Caught between duty and family, logic and tradition, Hanmappa follows a trail that forces him to look beyond evidence — into the lives, wounds, and motives of those involved. Raakshasa is a crime thriller rooted in human choices, fragile relationships, and the thin line between justice and compassion,” reads the official synopsis of the Kannada release.

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri Kyatari, Appanna Ramadurga, Avinash Yelandur, MS Jahangir, Abhijith, Hulugappa Kattimani, Mahadev Hadapad, Sushmitha Jagappa

OTT release date: February 20, 2026

Where to watch: ZEE5

Neeli Hakki Plot: The film narrates the simple yet deeply emotional journey of Sidda, a 10-year-old village boy whose life changes when his family relocates to the city for a better future. It explores how the young boy struggles to adapt to an unfamiliar environment, new surroundings, and the emotional challenges that come with leaving behind an integral part of his childhood. Will he accept his new surroundings, or does he go back to the village?

Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Nidhi Hegde, Naresh Bhat

OTT release date: February 20, 2026

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sri Chidambaram Garu

Plot: The story is based on a broken young man who hides behind shame and a borrowed name. Through love, pain, and courage, he goes on a self-discovery journey and learns to see himself clearly as who he truly is.

Cast: Tulasi, Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vashishta

OTT release date: February 19, 2026