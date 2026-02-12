Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada OTT releases this week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Baby Girl and more

The second week of February brings a diverse slate of South Indian films to streaming platforms. From mainstream Telugu entertainers and Tamil political satire to Malayalam thrillers and rural comedies, viewers have plenty to choose from. Those who missed these titles in cinemas can now watch them at home.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – ZEE5 Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu makes its digital debut following a successful run in theatres. Released on January 12, the film performed strongly at the box office and connected particularly well with family audiences.

Also starring Nayanthara, Venkatesh and Sachin Khedekar, the film combines emotional drama with commercial appeal. It began streaming on ZEE5 from February 11 and is expected to attract a wider audience online.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani – ETV Win Telugu crime thriller Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani centres on a family forced into a desperate situation. The plot follows a couple and their young son as they escape from armed pursuers, gradually uncovering hidden truths.

The film stars Shivaji and Laya, marking their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. It starts streaming on ETV Win from February 12, 2026.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT) – Netflix Jiiva leads the Tamil political satire Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which was released during the Pongal season after Jana Nayagan was postponed. The film blends humour and political commentary while exploring themes of power and ambition.

Netflix has confirmed that the film will begin streaming from February 12, 2026. In addition to Tamil, it will also be available in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Baby Girl – Sony LIV Malayalam thriller Baby Girl focuses on the disappearance of a newborn from a city hospital. As investigators examine whether there was negligence involved, the case unfolds in unexpected ways.

Nivin Pauly plays a hospital attendant caught at the centre of the crisis, alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Lijomol Jose in supporting roles. The film will be available on Sony LIV from February 12, 2026.

Surya: Power of Love Surya: Power of Love is a Kannada action-romantic drama helmed by director Sagar Dass. The film features Prashanth Surya in the lead role, alongside Harshitha MK. The movie is set to make its OTT debut on February 13 and will be available for streaming on SunNXT.