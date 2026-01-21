Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT releases this week: Cheekatilo, Sirai, Mark & more to watch online

A number of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies will be available on OTT platforms this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).
Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online:
Plot: This Telugu thriller is based on the story of a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster who begins tracking a serial killer. The film leans into investigative tension rather than jump scares.
Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaithanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla
OTT release date: January 23
OTT platform: Prime Video
Plot: Sirai is a critically acclaimed Tamil police procedural drama based on true events. The movie narrates the tale of a cop who has to escort a young murder accused, Abdul, to the court for a hearing.
Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar
OTT release date: January 23
OTT platform: ZEE5
Plot: Mark, a Malayalam cop-thriller, is a story about SP Ajay Markandaya, who is searching for the house help’s missing daughter and a bunch of other children who were kidnapped. However, a crooked politician and his goons want the supercop away from the case.
Cast: Kiccha Sudeep, Guru Somasundaram, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Vikranth, Deepshikha
OTT release date: January 23
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: This Tamil movie revolves around Kaali, who lives on the streets of Pondicherry, and aspires for a good life with his girlfriend Antre, who values money more than anything. Kaali then stumbles upon his rich lookalike, Malpe Upendra. Antre persuades Kaali to finish off Upendra to take his place and fortune.
Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay
OTT release date: Streaming now
OTT platform: Prime Video
Plot: This Kannada fantasy film, inspired by the Hindu scripture the Garuda Purana about death, karma and the afterlife, revolves around Vinay.
His life turns upside down when he accidentally kills Rayappa's dog and is given 45 days to save himself. Guided by a mysterious figure, Shiva, he reflects over his life and faces divine forces.
Cast: Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty
OTT release date: January 23
OTT platform: Zee5
