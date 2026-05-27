Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: Cousins and Kalyanams, Leader, Faces

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: From Dhanush-starrer Tamil film Kara to Malayalam series Cousins and Kalyanams featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, Saravanan in Leader and Mathew Thomas' Sukhamano Sukhamann, here's a list of new releases online. All these South Indian releases will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, respectively.
Starting from 27 May, these new films and series will be streaming online on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT and more. Check out plot, cast and other details and take your pick to enjoy from the comforts of your home using smart devices like phones, tablets, TVs, laptops and more.
Plot: Kara follows the story of Karasamy, a reformed thief who returns to the underworld after a corrupt bank seizes his family's ancestral land over unpaid loans. The Tamil original will be streaming online in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.
Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: May 28, 2026
Plot: The Tamil series follows a strict patriarchal family whose rigid rules and picture-perfect life are turned upside down when his four adult children discover a massive secret-- a hidden second family.
Cast: Bose Venkat, Gayathri Shastry, Nikhila Sankar, Raj Ayyappa, Luthuf, Kishore
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
OTT release date: May 27, 2026
Plot: The Malayalam comedy-drama focuses on a lonely ambulance driver, who deals with his trauma and isolation. He hallucinates the ghosts of deceased people he carries in his vehicle after their death.
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: May 29, 2026
Plot: What happens when an ordinary car mechanic gets trapped in the dangerous tensions between the criminals and the law enforcement? Find out Sakthivel's story in this Tamil action entertainer.
Cast: Saravanan, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput
OTT platform: Prime Video
OTT release date: May 29, 2026
Plot: The light-hearted Malayalam web series follows the lives of six cousins growing up in Kerala. Spanning 26 years, the story revolves around seven weddings, exploring their changing relationships as transition from childhood to adulthood.
Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Siddharth Babu, Nainita Maria
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
OTT release date: May 29, 2026
Plot: Nitya suffers from PTSD after her boyfriend vanishes. She sees his face in strangers everywhere as she searches for answers. Amid this, her perspective on the mystery behind his disappearance deepens.
Cast: Hannah Reji Koshy, Kalesh Ramanand, Arjun Gopal
OTT platform: Sun NXT
OTT release date: May 29, 2026
Plot: Spa is a Malayalam adult comedy featuring the story of a series of men from various walks of life who visit the spa. Deep down, these men harbor hidden sexual fantasies and frustrations, but they are terrified of societal judgment and hide their identities.
Cast: Vineeth Thattil David, Siddarth Bharthan, Shruthy Menon, Radhika Radhakrishnan
OTT platform: Manorama MAX
OTT release date: May 28, 2026
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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