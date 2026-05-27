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Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: Cousins and Kalyanams, Leader, Faces

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: From Dhanush in Kara to Cousins and Kalyanams featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, Saravanan in Leader and Mathew Thomas' Sukhamano Sukhamann, check out what to watch this week, starting from 27 May, 2026.

Sneha Biswas
Published27 May 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: Cousins and Kalyanams, Leader, and more to stream online.
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: Cousins and Kalyanams, Leader, and more to stream online.
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Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada releases this week: From Dhanush-starrer Tamil film Kara to Malayalam series Cousins and Kalyanams featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, Saravanan in Leader and Mathew Thomas' Sukhamano Sukhamann, here's a list of new releases online. All these South Indian releases will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, respectively.

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Starting from 27 May, these new films and series will be streaming online on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT and more. Check out plot, cast and other details and take your pick to enjoy from the comforts of your home using smart devices like phones, tablets, TVs, laptops and more.

Kara

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Plot: Kara follows the story of Karasamy, a reformed thief who returns to the underworld after a corrupt bank seizes his family's ancestral land over unpaid loans. The Tamil original will be streaming online in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 28, 2026

Brothers and Sisters

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Plot: The Tamil series follows a strict patriarchal family whose rigid rules and picture-perfect life are turned upside down when his four adult children discover a massive secret-- a hidden second family.

Cast: Bose Venkat, Gayathri Shastry, Nikhila Sankar, Raj Ayyappa, Luthuf, Kishore

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

OTT release date: May 27, 2026

Sukhamano Sukhamann

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Plot: The Malayalam comedy-drama focuses on a lonely ambulance driver, who deals with his trauma and isolation. He hallucinates the ghosts of deceased people he carries in his vehicle after their death.
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 29, 2026

Leader

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Plot: What happens when an ordinary car mechanic gets trapped in the dangerous tensions between the criminals and the law enforcement? Find out Sakthivel's story in this Tamil action entertainer.

Cast: Saravanan, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput

OTT platform: Prime Video

OTT release date: May 29, 2026

Cousins and Kalyanams

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Plot: The light-hearted Malayalam web series follows the lives of six cousins growing up in Kerala. Spanning 26 years, the story revolves around seven weddings, exploring their changing relationships as transition from childhood to adulthood.
Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Siddharth Babu, Nainita Maria

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

OTT release date: May 29, 2026

Faces

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Plot: Nitya suffers from PTSD after her boyfriend vanishes. She sees his face in strangers everywhere as she searches for answers. Amid this, her perspective on the mystery behind his disappearance deepens.

Cast: Hannah Reji Koshy, Kalesh Ramanand, Arjun Gopal

OTT platform: Sun NXT

OTT release date: May 29, 2026

Spa

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Plot: Spa is a Malayalam adult comedy featuring the story of a series of men from various walks of life who visit the spa. Deep down, these men harbor hidden sexual fantasies and frustrations, but they are terrified of societal judgment and hide their identities.
Cast: Vineeth Thattil David, Siddarth Bharthan, Shruthy Menon, Radhika Radhakrishnan

OTT platform: Manorama MAX

OTT release date: May 28, 2026

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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