Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases: Champion, Sarvam Maya, Vaa Vaathiyaar and more on Netflix, JioHotstar and others

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases: New releases in regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, are here. From Telugu film Champion, to Malayalam's Sarvam Maya and Vaa Vaathiyaar in Tamil, here's what to watch on OTT this week. These new films will be available online, starting from 28 January.

All these new releases will be available across OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT and more. All of these digital releases can be enjoyed from the comforts of your home using any smart gadgets such as smartphone, tablet, laptop, smart TV and more. Check out the list:

Champion

Plot: A rising football star from Secunderabad sets his sights on England. However, life takes a different turn as he gets tangled in a fierce resistance in post-independence India.

Cast: Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Kalyan Chakravarthy

Release date: January 29

OTT platform: Netflix

Sarvam Maya

Plot: An atheist born into a traditional priest family faces a setback when his attempt to move to Europe fails. Reluctantly stepping in to assist with rituals, he encounters a ghost who guides him through life, love, and his career—helping him mend his relationship with his father and finding purpose.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Riya Shibu

Release date: January 30

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Plot: Ramu, a cop, is shaped by his MGR fan grandfather. A tragedy sparks a psychological shift, awakening a heroic alter ego from his childhood. Amid corruption, unrest, and a rebel movement, Ramu is pulled between his two personalities.

Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran

Release date: January 28

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Constable

Plot: A sincere village cop investigates a string of mysterious murders while battling a corrupted system. When his niece is killed, he is falsely accused of the murder of an MLC’s son, forcing him into a fight for justice to uncover the truth and clear his name.

Cast: Surya, Kalpa Latha, Muralidar Goud, Ravi Varma, Kashishh Rajput

Release date: January 29

OTT platform: ETV Win

Patang

Plot: Set in the backdrop of old city Hyderabad, Patang blends a love triangle with the vibrant kite-flying competition.

Cast: Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, Vamsi Pujit

Release date: January 30

OTT platform: SunNXT