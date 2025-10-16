Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch online - Kishkindhapuri, Imbam and more

A number of new Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.
Story: According to IMDb, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali is a movie about a man in a troubled second marriage who faces divorce complications when legal battles spiral with false domestic violence and dowry claims, turning the justice system itself into a form of punishment.
Original Language: Malayalam
Cast: Asif Ali, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan
OTT release date: October 17
OTT platform: Zee5
Story: Kishkindhapuri is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a group that accidentally awakens an eerie spirit during one of their ghost walking tours.
Original Language: Telugu
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sandy Master
OTT release date: October 17
OTT platform: Zee5
Story: This 2023 movie has finally made its way to the OTT space. The story for Imbam revolves around a cartoonist who strikes up a bond with the owner of a publishing house.
Original Language: Malayalam
Cast: Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Darshana, Meera Vasudevan
OTT release date: October 17
OTT platform: Sun NXT
Story: Anandalahari is a web series that revolves around a young couple who are coerced into getting married, despite being poles apart. This romantic drama about the new-age couple is set in the Godavari region.
Original Language: Telugu
Cast: Bramarambika Tutika, Abhishek Boddepalli
OTT release date: October 17
OTT platform: Aha
Story: Mirage is a psychological thriller that revolves around an investigative journalist who is forced to join forces with a woman searching for her missing fiancé.
Original Language: Malayalam
Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakkim Shajahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Deepak Parambol, Sampath
OTT release date: October 20
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.