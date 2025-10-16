Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch online - Kishkindhapuri, Imbam and more

A number of new Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Oct 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Top-Bottom: Kishkindhapuri, Imbam
Top-Bottom: Kishkindhapuri, Imbam(X)

A number of new Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Story: According to IMDb, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali is a movie about a man in a troubled second marriage who faces divorce complications when legal battles spiral with false domestic violence and dowry claims, turning the justice system itself into a form of punishment.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Asif Ali, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Zee5

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online

Kishkindhapuri

Story: Kishkindhapuri is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a group that accidentally awakens an eerie spirit during one of their ghost walking tours.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sandy Master

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Zee5

Imbam

Story: This 2023 movie has finally made its way to the OTT space. The story for Imbam revolves around a cartoonist who strikes up a bond with the owner of a publishing house.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Darshana, Meera Vasudevan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Also Read | Streaming platforms hit ‘Play’ on the reality show game

Anandalahari

Story: Anandalahari is a web series that revolves around a young couple who are coerced into getting married, despite being poles apart. This romantic drama about the new-age couple is set in the Godavari region.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Bramarambika Tutika, Abhishek Boddepalli

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Aha

Also Read | Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: When to expect courtroom drama movie online?

Mirage

Story: Mirage is a psychological thriller that revolves around an investigative journalist who is forced to join forces with a woman searching for her missing fiancé.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakkim Shajahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Deepak Parambol, Sampath

OTT release date: October 20

OTT platform: SonyLIV

OTT PlatformsOTT
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentTamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch online - Kishkindhapuri, Imbam and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.