Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch online - Kishkindhapuri, Imbam and more

A number of new Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Story: According to IMDb, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali is a movie about a man in a troubled second marriage who faces divorce complications when legal battles spiral with false domestic violence and dowry claims, turning the justice system itself into a form of punishment.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Asif Ali, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Zee5

Kishkindhapuri

Story: Kishkindhapuri is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a group that accidentally awakens an eerie spirit during one of their ghost walking tours.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sandy Master

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Zee5

Imbam

Story: This 2023 movie has finally made its way to the OTT space. The story for Imbam revolves around a cartoonist who strikes up a bond with the owner of a publishing house.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Darshana, Meera Vasudevan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Anandalahari

Story: Anandalahari is a web series that revolves around a young couple who are coerced into getting married, despite being poles apart. This romantic drama about the new-age couple is set in the Godavari region.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Bramarambika Tutika, Abhishek Boddepalli

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Aha

Mirage

Story: Mirage is a psychological thriller that revolves around an investigative journalist who is forced to join forces with a woman searching for her missing fiancé.

Original Language: Malayalam

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakkim Shajahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Deepak Parambol, Sampath

OTT release date: October 20