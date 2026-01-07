Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Akhanda 2, Angammal, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

Tamil Telugu Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week is here, and so are new releases. This Friday will see several releases across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and SunNXT. From Geetha Kailasam's powerful performance in Angammal to Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, check out what will be streaming online to watch this week, starting from 7 January. All of these releases can be enjoyed online from anywhere using smart gadjets like smartphones, tablets, smart TV and more.

Angammal

Plot: A widow from a rural village of Tamil Nadu refuses to wear a blouse, a personal choice that becomes a problem for her educated son, who wants to introduce his wealthy girlfriend. The situation leads to a conflict between the mother and son duo.

Cast: Geetha Kailasam, Saran Sakthi

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: SunNXT

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Plot: As India is under threat with bio warfare, Akhanda comes to the rescue as he saves the nation and restores everyone's faith in God. Balakrishna returns as Akhanda.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Netflix

Mask

Plot: Mask follows a story of greed and intrigue after a massive theft of ₹440 crore, leading to a desperate effort to recover the money within seven days.

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Zee5

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Plot: Revisiting India's history, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 takes back to the story of India's struggle for independence. It is available across several languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Cast: Siddhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Sony Liv

Balti

Plot: Four talented Kabaddi players in a border town of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, get entangled with local goons, leading to a descent into the crime world where friendship, love, and loyalty are tested.

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Plot: Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi for the second time in a row, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, this season sees new faces competing in the Bigg Boss house for the winner's trophy. Starring T. Diwagar, Aurora Sinclair, Fredrick Johnson, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar Jayaprakash, Kani Thiru, Sabarinathan, Aadhirai Soundarajan and more, this season premiered on 5 October 2025.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi

Release date: Ongoing