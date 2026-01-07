Subscribe

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Akhanda 2, Angammal, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

Tamil Telugu Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Geetha Kailasam's Angammal to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, new releases will soon stream online.

Sneha Biswas
Updated7 Jan 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Angammal, Akhanda 2 and more new South Indian releases are here.
Angammal, Akhanda 2 and more new South Indian releases are here.

Tamil Telugu Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week is here, and so are new releases. This Friday will see several releases across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and SunNXT. From Geetha Kailasam's powerful performance in Angammal to Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, check out what will be streaming online to watch this week, starting from 7 January. All of these releases can be enjoyed online from anywhere using smart gadjets like smartphones, tablets, smart TV and more.

Advertisement

Angammal

Plot: A widow from a rural village of Tamil Nadu refuses to wear a blouse, a personal choice that becomes a problem for her educated son, who wants to introduce his wealthy girlfriend. The situation leads to a conflict between the mother and son duo.

Advertisement

Cast: Geetha Kailasam, Saran Sakthi

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: SunNXT

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Plot: As India is under threat with bio warfare, Akhanda comes to the rescue as he saves the nation and restores everyone's faith in God. Balakrishna returns as Akhanda.

Advertisement

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Why film releases remain vulnerable to legal disputes: The Case of Akhanda 2

Mask

Plot: Mask follows a story of greed and intrigue after a massive theft of 440 crore, leading to a desperate effort to recover the money within seven days.

Advertisement

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Zee5

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Plot: Revisiting India's history, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 takes back to the story of India's struggle for independence. It is available across several languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Advertisement

Cast: Siddhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Sony Liv

Also Read | What to watch this week? Check major theatrical, OTT releases

Balti

Plot: Four talented Kabaddi players in a border town of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, get entangled with local goons, leading to a descent into the crime world where friendship, love, and loyalty are tested.

Advertisement

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Release date: 9 January

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Plot: Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi for the second time in a row, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, this season sees new faces competing in the Bigg Boss house for the winner's trophy. Starring T. Diwagar, Aurora Sinclair, Fredrick Johnson, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar Jayaprakash, Kani Thiru, Sabarinathan, Aadhirai Soundarajan and more, this season premiered on 5 October 2025.

Advertisement

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi

Release date: Ongoing

OTT platform: JioHotstar

EntertainmentOTT
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentTamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT releases this week: Akhanda 2, Angammal, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

FAQs

What are the new South Indian releases on OTT this week?

Angammal, Akhanda 2, Balti, Mask and Freedom at Midnight 2 are the new OTT releases in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Where will Akhanda 2 release on OTT?

Akhanda 2 will premiere on Netflix on 9 January.

Read Next Story