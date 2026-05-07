Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Dacoit, Vaazha 2, Bharatanatyam 2 and more on Netflix, Prime Video

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Starting from this week, several new films will be streaming across OTT platforms. These South releases will be in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language. From Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited Dacoit in Telugu-Hindi to Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2, Bharatanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam and much more new releases are here, check what to watch on OTT this week. These will be available on JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming websites and apps. Check out list.
Plot: Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is a Malayalam-language coming-of-age comedy drama. It follows the story of four friends —Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak as they navigate the pressures of adulthood, societal expectations, and their own reputations as "troublemakers".
Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, Sudheesh
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: May 8
Plot: Dacoit is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action thriller. It follows the story of a convict who is seeking revenge against his former lover who betrayed him and later moved on in life. After breaking out of prison, their paths cross again for a common goal. The film marks filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Telugu debut as an actor.
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, Atul Kulkarni
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: May 8
Plot: Bharatanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a Malayalam dark-comedy thriller film. A sequel to Krishnadas Murali's 2024 film, the film brings back Sasi and his family who struggle to cover up their fraudulent ancestral temple. Following the same as in the first film, the family faces fresh blackmail and dangerous situations as they try to cover up their crimes.
“A family reunites in their late patriarch's hometown to settle affairs, only to uncover a hidden second life and secrets that spark a chaotic coverup,” reads the official synopsis on the Netflix website.
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: May 8
Plot: Oh Butterfly is a Tamil romantic psychological thriller by Vijay Ranganathan. It centres around Gowri, a woman with Harm OCD who takes her husband, Arjun, to an isolated hill station to confess her deep-dark secret. But an unexpected guest causes their past to resurface, forcing them to confront guilt and events they didn't prepare for. Watch to find out what happens next.
Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam, Attul R
OTT platform: Sun NXT
OTT release date: May 8
Plot: Love Mocktail 2 is a drama-comedy Kannada film based on a father-daughter bond. The story revolves around Adi, who adopts Nidhi, the young girl from an orphanage. However, their relationship gets tested soon.
Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj, Shwetha Prasad
OTT platform: Zee5
OTT release date: May 8
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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