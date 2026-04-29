Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Mustafa Mustafa, 2BHK, Nee Forever & more to watch online

A number of new Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies will be available on OTT platforms this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).

Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online:

Mustafa Mustafa (Tamil) Plot: TV anchor Karthik's life is perfect until an embarrassing video of him goes viral on social media, threatening his career and upcoming marriage. Along with his loyal best friend Vasu and a tech-savvy hacker named Chitti, Karthik embarks on a frantic, chaotic mission to track down the source of the leak and scrub the footage from the internet before it is too late. The journey takes them through a series of dark-comedy misadventures involving eccentric characters and unexpected twists.

Cast: Sathish, Suresh Ravi, Monica Chinnakotla, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, and Pugazh.

OTT release date: 30 April

OTT platform: Aha

TN 2026 (Tamil) Plot: “Golden Star” is a legendary Tamil film actor at the peak of his career who decides to pivot into the volatile world of state politics. Leveraging his massive fan following and charismatic public persona, he aims to revolutionise the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. However, his entry is met with fierce resistance from seasoned politicians who view him as a mere "celluloid hero" lacking real-world experience.

Cast: Natty (Subramaniam), Thambi Ramaiah, M.S. Bhaskar, Shrita Rao, and Yashika Aannand.

OTT release date: 30 April

OTT platform: Aha

2BHK (Malayalam) Plot: This intimate drama follows the lives of a lonely, middle-class housewife and a struggling, disillusioned artist who find their paths crossing unexpectedly. Set primarily within the confines of a modest two-bedroom apartment, the story delves into the emotional vacuums that both characters inhabit.

The housewife feels invisible in her routine-driven marriage, while the artist is haunted by his creative failures and past regrets. As they develop a deep, platonic connection, they begin to serve as mirrors for each other’s repressed desires and unvoiced pains.

Cast: Vaishnavi Kalyani, Shekhar Narayan, and Naveen Palakkad.

OTT release date: 28 April

OTT platform: Manorama Max, Prime Video

Mundrothuruthu (Malayalam) Plot: The narrative centres on a young man named Jason who returns to his ancestral home on Munroe Island (Mundrothuruthu), a place slowly sinking into the backwaters of Kerala.

He arrives to stay with his eccentric grandfather, who is living in a state of isolation and mental decline. As Jason spends time in the decaying house, the boundary between reality and hallucination begins to blur.

Cast: Indrans, Alencier Ley Lopez, Abhija Sivakala, and Anil Nedumangad.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Paradise (Malayalam) Plot: An Indian couple, Kesav and Amritha, travel to the lush hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. Their romantic getaway is set against the backdrop of a severe economic and social crisis in the country. What begins as a peaceful retreat quickly spirals into a nightmare when they are victims of a robbery.

As they deal with the local police and navigate the complexities of a foreign legal system during a time of national unrest, the hidden cracks in their own relationship begin to surface.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Manorama Max, Prime Video

Written and Directed by God (Malayalam) Plot: Jijo is a struggling filmmaker who is at a breaking point, facing both a creative block and a financial crisis that strains his relationship with his family. After an impulsive, frustrated prayer to the heavens, he is stunned when God personally descends to Earth to meet him.

Instead of granting Jijo’s selfish wishes for success and wealth, God enlists Jijo's help to fulfil a divine wish of his own. The duo embarks on an extraordinary road trip across Kerala, during which Jijo is forced to view the world through a spiritual lens.

Cast: Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and Aparna Das.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Jerax (Kannada) Plot: Prakasha is a quiet, unassuming man who runs a small xerox shop in the town of Rayadurga, living a life of mundane repetition. His world is turned upside down when a mystical talisman accidentally merges with his old photocopy machine, giving it the supernatural ability to bring printed copies to life.

Initially fascinated, Prakasha finds himself surrounded by physical "duplicates" of people in the town. However, what starts as a curiosity soon morphs into an unsettling nightmare as the copies refuse to remain mere reflections and begin to assert their own identities.

Cast: Nagabhushana, Payal Chengappa, and Manju Pavagada.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: ZEE5

Nee Forever (Tamil) Plot: Ajay is a tech-savvy app developer who creates a new dating platform, while Mathi is an ambitious filmmaker looking for a compelling story for her debut script. They meet on Ajay's app and decide to enter into a "fake relationship" for their own selfish reasons: he wants to study user behaviour and data, and she wants material for her screenplay. However, as they navigate the digital-age rituals of swiping, texting, and curated social media posts, their artificial bond begins to feel surprisingly real.

Cast: Sudharsan Govind, Archanaa Ravi, Y. Gee. Mahendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Netflix

JC The University (Kannada) Plot: The story follows Maddy’s transformation from an academic high-achiever into a feared figure in the crime world. It is a gritty action-crime drama that examines the systemic failures of the education and justice systems, showing how a "university" of crime can sometimes replace a traditional education.

Cast: Surya Prakhyath, Bhavana Reddy, and Thriller Manju.

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Band Melam (Tamil) Plot: The story follows two childhood friends, Giri and Raaji, who are torn apart by misfortune and misunderstanding. While she pursues education, he follows music with his village band. As they choose different paths, they eventually lead to an unexpected reunion.

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Zee5

Prathichaya (Tamil) Plot: The story revolves around John Varghese, a tech entrepreneur who steps into politics to save his father's reputation. The plot follows the Chief Minister, K.N. Varghese, who gets pulled into a conspiracy involving a corporate syndicate, facing serious accusations, and a media trial.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Neethu Krishna, Saikumar

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Happy Raj (Tamil) Plot: The story focuses on a young man whose personal life and romantic pursuits are consistently affected by the societal stigma attached to his father's identity. Here's what he does next to change his life.

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Abbas

OTT release date: Now streaming