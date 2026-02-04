Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: The Raja Saab, Parasakthi & more to watch online

A number of new Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies will be available on OTT platforms this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).

Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online:

The Raja Saab

Plot: The Raja Saab follows a young man who discovers his royal roots and sets out to trace his family legacy. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion in search of his grandfather, only to uncover a terrifying truth that pulls him into the supernatural world.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab

OTT release date: February 6

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Parasakthi

Plot: Set in 1965 in Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows the story of two brothers participating in the Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in the state.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela

OTT release date: February 7

OTT platform: Zee5

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Plot: Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a triangular love story which revolves around a breezy yet heartfelt story on modern relationships, family expectations, and the chaos that unfolds when good intentions collide with inconvenient truths.

Cast: Naresh, Sharwanand, Ram Abbaraju, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya

OTT release date: February 4

OTT platform: Prime Video

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Plot: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the biggest Sankranthi hit in the history of Telugu cinema, follows a National Security Officer who is forced to separate from his wife and their children. Eventually, he is placed as the security lead for his father-in-law and stationed to foil a master plan made by goons to harm them.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa

OTT release date: February 11

OTT platform: Zee5

Bhartha Mahaseyulaku Wignyapthi

Plot: Bhartha Mahaseyulaku Wignyapthi, a Telugu romantic comedy-drama, revolves around a married businessman who runs a liquor brand. As he plans to expand the business, the businessman travels abroad to meet potential investors.

During this trip, the businessman becomes involved with Manasa, portrayed by Ashika Ranganath.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayati, Ashika Ranganath

OTT release date: February 13

OTT platform: Zee5

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Plot: IMDb described Anaganaga Oka Raju as: “In vibrant Gaurapuram, quirky Raju meets spirited Charulatha, triggering delightful events. Their story unfolds at a grand wedding in this humorous family festival entertainer.”

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary

OTT release date: February 13