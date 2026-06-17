Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: Drishyam 3, Athiradi, Aashaan and more on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: Starting from 17 June, several new releases in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages are all set to premiere online. From Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to Athiradi, Dhairye Sahase Amrutha and Aashaan will be streaming across OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Aha Video and more. Check out the list and take your pick.

All of these releases can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home. Anyone can stream these films and shows using their smart gadgets, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart televisions and more.

Drishyam 3

Plot: Drishyam 3 continues the gripping saga of truth, deception, and consequences in the life of Georgekutty. Several years after the events of Drishyam 2, Georgekutty lives in constant fear that the truth might come out someday. Amid this, Varun’s parents team up with Sahadevan and IG Thomas Bastin to take revenge from Anju with a fake marriage proposal in an attempt to frame her in a fabricated crime, pushing Georgekutty into a final battle to protect his family.

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Asha Sarath

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: June 18

Dhairye Sahase Amrutha

Plot: Telugu romantic drama Dhairye Sahase Amrutha follows the story of two people whose intertwined journeys brings them close as they navigate complex emotions, life-altering choices, and an emotional romance. Directed by Bharath Papineni, the film is about how love and courage influence the choices that people often make when faced with difficult times.

Cast: Dinesh Koushika, Veni Rao

OTT platform: Aha Video

OTT release date: June 18

Athiradi

Plot: Malayalam action comedy Athiradi focuses on Samkutty, an overzealous college student who decides to organize a banned campus festival to impress his classmate, Swathy. His plan soon turns into a conflict when a chaotic incident involving a car stunt disrupts a local temple circumambulation. Amid this, a public scuffle breaks out between Sreekuttan Vellayani, a retired goon and aspiring singer, forming the crux of the story.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan

OTT platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: June 19

Razor

Plot: Telugu action-thriller directed by Ravi Babu, Razor is on the story of an unlikely dog groomer who becomes the protector of a young girl who gets targeted by a powerful politician and his ruthless criminal network. Can he save her? Watch to find it out.

Cast: Ravi Babu, Inaya Sultana, Meena Vasu, Pranavi Manukonda, Tejal Vikyathi

OTT platform: Aha Video

OTT release date: June 19

Aashaan

Plot: Malayalam comedy-drama, Aashaan follows the story of a man who dreams of making it big in the film industry. His life changes when a massive 150-member film crew descends on his world, turning his movie-making dreams into reality. But the industry isn't as easy as he thought. Soon he gets introduced to the harsh realities of showbiz.

Cast: Indrans, Joemon Jyothir, Shobi Thilakan, Bibin Perumpally, Appunni Sasi, Abin Bino, Jinu Ben

OTT platform: Sun NXT