Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: Karuppu, Dridam and more

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: From Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu to Dridam and more releases in regiona languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will be streaming from June 12 onwards. These will be available on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check it out.

Karuppu

Plot: Karuppu is a 2026 Tamil-language fantasy action film directed by RJ Balaji. Starring Suriya as the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu and Trisha Krishnan, the film follows the story of the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu.

The film centers around a father and daughter from Kerala who travel to Chennai for a critical liver transplant. As they get cheated, the father-daughter duo seek justice to recover their jewels at the Seven Wells district court. However, they fall victim to an exploitative lawyer and a corrupt judge.

When they think that all hope of a fair trial is lost, the father prays to Lord Karuppu (played by Suriya), at a temple. The deity descends to the mortal realm in the form of a lawyer to fight for them in court. The film offers a clash of wits and divine power when the main antagonist, Baby Kannan, challenges the Lord to win the case without using any divine intervention. As the establishment continues its predatory behavior, Karuppu transitions into his full deity mode, ultimately serving justice and destroying the corrupt lawyers and everyone else against the family.

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dridam

Plot: Dridam is a Malayalam-language crime thriller directed by Martin Joseph. Starring Shane Nigam in the lead, the film follows the story of a rookie officer. Vijay Radhakrishnan who thought he was being posted to a calm village in Idukki, Kerala. However, his plans takes a turn when a dead body is discovered. As more crimes unfold, including newer murders and a major robbery, Vijay finds himself racing against time to solve the case.

“A police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice,” reads the IMDb description.

Cast: Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Saniya Fathima

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sshhh 3 Plot: Sshhh Season 3 brings back a set of characters and their stories. The popular Tamil anthology dives deep into relationships, emotions and personal journeys through multiple storylines.

Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Kiran Rathore, Thamizhvani, Divi, Divya Ganesan

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Aha Video

Raakh

Plot: Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is set in late 70s in Delhi. It focuses on Sub-Inspector Jayprakash who is tasked with a mysterious missing-person case. As authorities look for answers, he comes across disturbing realities as difficult truths surface.

Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Makhija

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ramani Kalyanam

Plot: “Two individuals, shaped by painful pasts, find their lives unexpectedly intersecting again. As chance encounters draw them closer, their guarded worlds begin to unravel, forcing them to confront old wounds and rediscover what connection truly means,” reads BookMyShow description.

Cast: Deepshikha Chandran, Surya Vashistta

OTT release date: June 12