Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: Karuppu, Dridam and more

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam releases this week: From Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu to Dridam and more releases in regiona languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will be streaming from June 12 onwards. These will be available on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check it out.

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Karuppu

Plot: Karuppu is a 2026 Tamil-language fantasy action film directed by RJ Balaji. Starring Suriya as the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu and Trisha Krishnan, the film follows the story of the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu.

The film centers around a father and daughter from Kerala who travel to Chennai for a critical liver transplant. As they get cheated, the father-daughter duo seek justice to recover their jewels at the Seven Wells district court. However, they fall victim to an exploitative lawyer and a corrupt judge.

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When they think that all hope of a fair trial is lost, the father prays to Lord Karuppu (played by Suriya), at a temple. The deity descends to the mortal realm in the form of a lawyer to fight for them in court. The film offers a clash of wits and divine power when the main antagonist, Baby Kannan, challenges the Lord to win the case without using any divine intervention. As the establishment continues its predatory behavior, Karuppu transitions into his full deity mode, ultimately serving justice and destroying the corrupt lawyers and everyone else against the family.

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

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Dridam

Plot: Dridam is a Malayalam-language crime thriller directed by Martin Joseph. Starring Shane Nigam in the lead, the film follows the story of a rookie officer. Vijay Radhakrishnan who thought he was being posted to a calm village in Idukki, Kerala. However, his plans takes a turn when a dead body is discovered. As more crimes unfold, including newer murders and a major robbery, Vijay finds himself racing against time to solve the case.

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“A police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice,” reads the IMDb description.

Cast: Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Saniya Fathima

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sshhh 3 Plot: Sshhh Season 3 brings back a set of characters and their stories. The popular Tamil anthology dives deep into relationships, emotions and personal journeys through multiple storylines.

Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Kiran Rathore, Thamizhvani, Divi, Divya Ganesan

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Aha Video

Raakh

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Plot: Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is set in late 70s in Delhi. It focuses on Sub-Inspector Jayprakash who is tasked with a mysterious missing-person case. As authorities look for answers, he comes across disturbing realities as difficult truths surface.

Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Makhija

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ramani Kalyanam

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Plot: “Two individuals, shaped by painful pasts, find their lives unexpectedly intersecting again. As chance encounters draw them closer, their guarded worlds begin to unravel, forcing them to confront old wounds and rediscover what connection truly means,” reads BookMyShow description.

Cast: Deepshikha Chandran, Surya Vashistta

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Sun NXT

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.