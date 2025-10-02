Tamil, Telugu OTT releases: From Annapoorani on JioHotstar, The Game on Netflix to Checkmate on Zee5

Tamil, Telugu OTT releases to enjoy this weekend: There is a wide array of lineup for this weekend, offering something for everyone. Catering to varying tastes and bringing surprises for differebt genres, this week's OTT releases feature Annapoorani on JioHotstar, The Game on Netflix and Checkmate on Zee5 among others.

Annapoorani OTT Release date: October 2

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Nayanthara’s 75th film, Annapoorani is back on OTT but with some changes. The Tamil language movie is available only in Hindi, according to 123Telugu report. The controversial comedy film features a strong ensemble cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley and Karthik Kumar alongside lead actor Nayanthara.

Checkmate OTT Release date: October 2

OTT platform: Zee5

The gripping narrative starring Anoop Menon follows the CEO of a pharma company Philip Kurian, who finds himself involved in a legal battle for drug trial deaths. The action thriller directed by Ratish Sekhar under the banner of Seed Entertainments and Kerala Times Entertainments is streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Ayudha Pooja & Vijayadashami Special 2025 OTT Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Sun Nxt

The Tamil language show “Ayudha Pooja & Vijayadashami Special 2025,” featuring four episodes, released on October 1 on OTT platform Sun Nxt.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms OTT Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Sony LIV

The romantic drama features 5 episodes and is available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Marathi. Streaming on Sony LIV, the story revolves around a star venture capitalist who reunites with his mentor. It explores the themes of respect, rivalry and redemption as the protagonist navigates through IIT-JEE pressures and startup frenzy.

Thalaivan Thalaivi OTT Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Zee5

The Tamil game show features reel couples from various shows, who participate in fun games, dances and iconic Tamil movie recreations.

Tales Of Tradition (Tamil Chapter) OTT Release date: October 2

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Watch this Tamil language documentary on OTT platform Sun NXT. The description to the trailer states, “From ancient arts to living legends. Get into the world of Dasara, parai, matta kuthirai, and sirpakkalai!”

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release date: October 2

OTT platform: Netflix

Shraddha Srinath’s Psychological Thriller is streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix. Marking Netflix India’s first Tamil original of 2025, the series premiered on the OTT giant on the occasion of Dussehra.

Lokah OTT release There has been keen interest online for Malayalam movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra regarding its OTT release, which is running in theatres. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the main role, the Mollywood movie produced by Dulquer Salmaan has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film with a female protagonist.