Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: From Bison on Netflix and Nadu Center on JioHotstar to The Family Man S3 on Amazon Prime

A new lineup of South Indian films and shows lands on streaming this week, offering an engaging mix of sports dramas, period mysteries, intense thrillers and character-driven narratives. Whether you’re looking for something gritty, nostalgic or emotionally rooted, this week’s Tamil and Telugu OTT slate brings a diverse mix of storytelling. From Dhruv Vikram’s kabaddi drama Bison to the Tamil-dubbed version of The Family Man Season 3, here’s your curated list of what to watch between 17 and 23 November 2025.

Bison OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: November 21

Story: Dhruv Vikram leads this gritty sports-action drama based on the life of Arjuna Award–winner Manathi Ganesan. The film follows Kittan, a gifted Dalit kabaddi player from 1990s rural Tamil Nadu, whose rise clashes with caste violence, political intimidation and deep-rooted discrimination. Bison traces his journey from a rebellious youngster to a powerful symbol of resilience, blending emotional depth with grounded realism. It is one of the most anticipated South Indian releases of the month.

Nadu Center OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: November 20

Story: Nadu Center offers an energetic coming-of-age sports drama set against the challenges of caste bias and dysfunctional school systems. At the centre is PK, a 17-year-old basketball prodigy expelled under questionable circumstances and placed in a chaotic government school. As he attempts to lead a group of troubled students, PK must confront leadership, identity and redemption. Rooted in youthful energy, the series highlights how sports can reshape dignity and opportunity.

Vikkatakavi OTT Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: November 14

Story: Set in the eerie 1970s village of Amaragiri, Vikkatakavi delivers a slow-burning period mystery led by detective Ramakrishna (Naresh Agastya). When a series of strange memory-loss cases surface, he uncovers layers of aristocratic secrets, political intrigue and buried pasts. With Megha Akash playing Princess Lakshmi, the film combines atmospheric rural landscapes with an intricate suspense narrative.

Diesel OTT Platform: SunNXT

OTT release date: November 21

Story: Diesel follows the gripping rise of Vasudevan, known as “Diesel” Vasu, a young fisherman with a knack for chemical engineering. When his foster father becomes entangled in a North Chennai fuel-smuggling racket, Vasu steps in and gradually takes control of the operation. As he transforms into a Robin Hood–like figure who uses the illicit trade to support his community, he finds himself clashing with corrupt cops and rival gangs. High on drama and action, Diesel blends mass moments with a strong emotional core.

The Family Man Season 3 (Tamil Dub) OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: November 21

Story: The third season of The Family Man returns with Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in this high-stakes spy-action thriller. As geopolitical tensions rise, Srikant finds himself navigating dangerous new territories while protecting his family from widening threats. Packed with tension, emotional complexity and sharp writing, the Tamil-dubbed version brings the franchise’s signature intensity and scale to a wider audience.