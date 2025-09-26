Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: From Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati to Kireeti Reddy's Junior, here's what watch online

Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: Several new Tamil and Telugu releases, including films and web series are set to arrive on OTT platforms this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha and more. Here's what to watch online.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Story: The Tamil series follows the story of a career-driven game, who developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan

OTT release date: 2 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Ghaati

Story: Set in the Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, Telugu film Ghaati follows the struggles of the ‘ghaatis,’ a marginalised community trapped in smuggling under the ruthless Naidu brothers. Sheelavathi and Desi Raju rise against the syndicate led by Kundhul Naidu and Kaastala Naidu in a powerful tale.

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu

OTT release date: 26 September

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sundarakanda

Story: The Telugu-original film, also available in Tamil, follows a middle-age man who seeks love. However, his life turns upside down when he unexpectedly falls in love with a young college girl.

Cast: Nara Rohith, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Virti Vaghani

OTT release date: 23 September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Junior

Story: Junior is a family drama based around the journey of Abhinav, a college student who tries to seek independence while dealing with an overprotective father.

Cast: Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, V. Ravichandran

OTT release date: 30 September

OTT platform: Aha

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Story: When his fiancée's dream leads to an accident on his wedding day, Aby wakes up from a coma to find himself torn between the past and present.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna

OTT release date: 26 September

OTT platform: Aha

Hridayapoorvam

Story: The Tamil-Telugu version of the Malayalam release, Hridayapoorvam will follow the story a wealthy man, who receives a heart transplant. Later, he gets invited to attend the engagement of his donor's daughter. As situation makes him stay longer with the family of his donor, he explores the real meaning of love, relationships, and emotions.

Cast: Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan, Siddique

OTT release date: 26 September