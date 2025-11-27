Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: From Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara on Netflix to crime thriller web-series Regai on Zee

A fresh slate of South Indian films and shows arrives on streaming platforms this week, delivering an engaging blend of sports dramas, period mysteries, gripping thrillers, and rich character-driven stories. Whether you’re looking for something gritty, nostalgic or emotionally rooted, this week’s Tamil and Telugu OTT slate brings a diverse mix of storytelling.

From Ravi Teja-Sreeleela's action drama Mass Jathara to crime-thriller web-series Regai, here’s your curated list of what to watch between 27 and 30 November 2025.

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online

Mass Jathara (Telugu)

Plot: Mass Jathara's story revolves around a justice-driven railway police officer who becomes central to a major drug bust, pitting him against a ruthless syndicate, whose main weapon happens to be a snake.

When he seizes a major smuggling shipment, the rivalry between him and the gang turns into an all-out action war. Along with the chaos, the lead falls in love with a college student.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Netflix

Regai (Tamil)

Plot: A crime-thriller web series, Regai revolves around SI Vetri and Constable Santhiya, who get engrossed in a disturbing investigation. After an ice-cart vendor dies by accident, the sub-inspector discovers a severed hand hidden among the melting ice. This leads Vetri to a maze of medical trials and a sinister network.

Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, M. Sriram, E. Indrajith, Anjali Rao

OTT release date: November 28

OTT Platform: Zee5

Sasivadane (Telugu)

Plot: Sasivadane is the story of Raghava, a young man who falls in love with Sasi during their first interaction. As their romance blossoms, a relative discovers the relationship, causing a major conflict that the couple must overcome.

The movie explores the challenges the two faced to succeed in their relationship.

Cast: Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Mahesh Achanta, Deepak Vasanth Kumar

OTT release date: November 28

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Cristina Kathirvelan (Tamil)

Plot: According to IMDb, Cristina Kathirvelan is set in 2012 and narrates the tale of Kathirvelan, a college student, whose love story turns tragic when their documents are misused, falsely marrying him to Christina. As she's set to wed another, the truth emerges, creating chaos in their lives.

Cast: Bhuvaneshwari, Jayakumar, 'Ganja' Karuppu, Michael

OTT release date: November 28

OTT Platform: Aha

Also Read | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When will movie stream on Netflix

Aaryan (Tamil)

Plot: Aaryan follows the story of DCP Arivudai Nambi, who is investigating a series of crimes perpetrated by a struggling writer, who hijacks a live TV show to announce that he will commit five crimes over five days.

The writer reveals each victim's name only an hour before the crime takes place. With the threat public, the officer races against time to save the victims before it's too late.

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian

OTT release date: November 28

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Tamil)

Plot: Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the story of Shiva and Shakthi, an IT professional and his progressive wife. Their marriage, marked by ego clashes and conflicting ideologies, eventually reaches a point where the couple considers a split.

The movie tactfully navigates their challenges through courtroom moments and domestic conflicts at home.

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran

OTT release date: November 28