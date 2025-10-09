Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: From Teja Sajja’s Mirai to Jr NTR's war 2, here's what watch

Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: Several new Tamil and Telugu releases, including films and shows are set to stream on OTT platforms including Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, and more. Here's what to watch online this week.

Mirai

Story: Mirai follows the story of Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young warrior chosen by prophecy to safeguard nine sacred scriptures that hold the divine powers of Emperor Ashoka. His mission pits him against Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a dark sorcerer determined to seize the scriptures and rule the world.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Rambo

Story: Rambo tells the story of a kickboxer whose life dramatically takes a turn after he indulges in helping a woman and chaos erupts.

Cast: Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Veduvan

Story: Sooraj, a struggling actor, steps into the shoes of encounter specialist Arun but what begins as a role soon unravels into a search for truth, betrayal, and justice.

Cast: Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Aishwarya Raghupathi, Vinusha Devi, Lavanya, Rekha Nair, Parvathy, Jeeva Ravi.

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Zee5

Tribanadhari Barbarik

Story: Tribanadhari Barbarik is a suspense thriller, focusing on Dr Shyam Khatu, an elderly psychiatrist who becomes a vigilante when his granddaughter Nidhi goes missing and the police investigation hits a dead end. Determined to find her, he embarks on a relentless search that brings him face-to-face with Ram, a young man entangled in a web of organised crime, uncovering dangerous secrets and testing the limits of justice and morality.

Cast: Satya Raj, Vasishta N Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udayabhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, Vtv Ganesh, Motta Rajendra

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Sun NXT

War 2

Story: The Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of Jr NTR's Bollywood debut film, War 2 is now streaming online. War 2 is based on a betrayed agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) who teams up with a new operative, agent Vikram (Jr NTR), to penetrate and dismantle a deadly international terrorist network known as the Kali Cartel.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

OTT release date: 9 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu

Story: Jayammu NishchayammuRaa is a Telugu-language talk show hosted by actor Jagapathi Babu. The show features candid conversations between the host and several celebrity guests from Telugu film industry, including Nagarjuna, Nani, Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh.

Cast: Jagapathi Babu

OTT release date: 10 October