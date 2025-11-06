Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: Kiss, Mithra Mandali, Chiranjeeva and more to watch online

Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: This week brings an exciting range of new Tamil and Telugu releases across popular OTT platforms, including Netflix, Aha, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and others. From Kavin's Kiss to Raj Tarun's Chiranjeeva to Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna's Telusu Kada, check out what's new to watch online.

Kiss

Story: Kiss is a romantic fantasy, revolving around Nelson Marcus, a man who despises love and relationships after witnessing his parents’ bitter divorce. His life takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon a mysterious book that gives him a strange power to see a couple’s future whenever he watches them kiss.

Nelson finds himself drawn to Sarah and, in a twist of fate, experiences his own future with her through a kiss. What he sees leaves him determined to change what lies ahead of them.

Cast: Kavin, Preethi Asrani

OTT release date: 7 November

OTT platform: ZEE5

Mithra Mandali

Story: Mithra Mandali follows a group of four carefree friends whose lives take a turn when one of them falls for the spirited daughter of a powerful, caste-obsessed politician. What begins as a lighthearted pursuit of love soon spirals into a whirlwind of comedy, chaos, and adventure.

Cast: Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Prasad Behara

OTT release date: 6 November

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chiranjeeva

Story: Raj Tarun’s Telugu film, Chiranjeeva follows the story of an ambulance driver, Shiva, who gets obsessed with speed. But when he discovers he has the unique ability to foresee how long someone will live, his world turns upside down, forcing him to confront fate, morality, and the uncertainty of life in the fantasy comedy.

Cast: Raj Tarun, Kushitha Kallapu

OTT release date: 7 November

OTT platform: Aha

Telusu Kada

Story: Highlighting complexities of love, loss and emotions, Telusu Kada explores the life of a married couple who struggle to become parents. As they bring a surrogate mother into their home, only to discover she is the husband's ex-girlfriend.

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty

OTT release date: 7 November

OTT platform: Netflix