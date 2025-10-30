Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Usurae, Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu and more

A number of new Tamil and Telugu movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

Usurae

Story: The movie revolves around a small-town man pursuing a bright MBA student, but her fierce mother stands in their way. As love deepens, he must prove himself worthy while facing increasingly difficult family obstacles.

Cast: Tejeenthan Arunasalam, Janany Kunaseelan, Raasi

OTT release date: October 31

OTT platform: Aha

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

Story: According to IMDb, the movie is about a wealthy man, Raja, insecure about his baldness. He finds love with kind-hearted Priya, but his family pushes him toward modern-minded Shruti. He must choose between following his heart and meeting society's expectations.

Cast: Nishanth Russo, Varshini Venkat, Shaalini A, KPY Raja

OTT release date: October 31

OTT platform: Aha

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Story: This is a new talk show being hosted by actor Jagapathi Babu. Musical sensation Devi Sri Prasad will be gracing the show in the latest episode.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Sreeleela, Teja Sajja, Naga Chaitanya, and Keerthy Suresh have graced the show so far

OTT release date: October 31

OTT platform: Zee5

Kantara Chapter 1

Story: Prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, the movie traces the origins of the Kantara legend. The story follows Berme, a young man from the Kantara tribe blessed and protected by the deities Panjurli and Guliga. As the tribe prospers in peace, their harmony is threatened when the tyrannical King of Bangra sets his sights on their sacred land, leading to an epic battle.

The Kannada movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram

OTT release date: October 31

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lokah Chapter 1

Story: The movie centres on a mysterious young girl named Chandra, who moves to Bengaluru and discovers her supernatural abilities. Linked to Kerala folklore, she becomes entangled in the criminal underworld.

The Malayalam movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty (narration)

OTT release date: October 31

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Idli Kadai

Story: The movie follows the story of a man from rural Tamil Nadu who leaves his father’s small idli shop to build a better life in Madurai. After finding success and love with his boss’s daughter, tragedy strikes when his father dies, bringing him back home to revive the family business.

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran

OTT release date: Now Streaming, October 29