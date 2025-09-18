Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this weekend: New movies and web series to watch online; House Mates, Indra and more

A number of new Tamil and Telugu movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

House Mates (Tamil)

Story: House Mates is a supernatural horror-comedy movie about a newlywed couple who move into a new home only to discover it's haunted. The movie explores the couple's struggle as they try to deal with the dynamics of their relationship over mysterious events and ghostly occurrences.

Cast: Darshan, Arsha Chandni Baiju, Kaali Venkat, Vinothini Vaidyanathan

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Zee5

Police Police (Tamil)

Story: Police Police is a web series about a team of police officers working to prevent and solve crimes. The story focuses on their cases and efforts to maintain law and order.

Cast: Murali, Shabanaa Shahjahan

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Indra (Tamil)

Story: Indra is a movie based on the story of a dismissed police officer who, after suddenly losing his eyesight, investigates the murder of his wife by a serial killer, linked to his own past.

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil, Kalyan Kumar

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Junior (Telugu)

Story: The movie is based on a father-son dynamic and revolves around Abhi and his relationship with his father.

Cast: Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, V Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Aha Telugu

Shakthi Thirumagan (Tamil)

Story: According to director Arun Prabu, Shakthi Thirumagan is “a relatable political entertainer”. “It reflects the current life scenario, and at the same time, it also warrants a community viewing.”

Prabu told OTTPlay that the movie may result in “a small trigger” but added that “the collective intelligence is already high among the Tamil audience.”

Cast: Vijay Antony, Trupthi Ravindra

OTT release date: In theatres on 19 September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Kanya Kumari (Telugu)

Story: Kanya Kumari is set in a small village and is based on the story of a young girl whose dream is to become a software engineer. But destiny has other plans, and she is forced to work in a shopping mall, where a young man falls for her.

The movie explores how an ambitious girl falls for a man without dreams and lands in trouble.

Cast: Geeth Saini, Sreecharan Rachakonda

OTT release date: 17 September