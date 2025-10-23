Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this weekend: New movies and web series to watch online; They Call Him OG, Accused and more

A number of new Tamil and Telugu movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

They Call Him OG

Plot: The movie tells the story of a retired gangster, Ojas Gambheera (OG), who returns to Bombay to confront his old enemy, crime lord Omi Bhau. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year.

The Telugu movie, They Call Him OG, will be available in several Indian languages, including Hindi.

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj

OTT release date: October 23

OTT platform: Netflix

Kishkindhapuri

Plot: The movie revolves around a couple who work as tourist guides for a so-called haunted mansion. However, one of their pre-planned trips takes a horrific turn for real after the tourists begin dying one by one, leading to the unearthing of a mystery about who is behind all this.

This Telugu horror film will now be available in Tamil.

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: Zee 5

Shakthi Thirumagan

Plot: This Tamil political heist drama is based on Kittu, a political broker/mediator, who knows everyone at the secretariat and gets their dirty laundry work done within seconds. However, after a heist worth crores, all eyes shift to Kittu, who is now on the run.

The movie will be available online in multiple languages, including Tamil and Malayalam. It can also be watched as ‘Bhadrakaali’ in Telugu and Kannada.

Cast: Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Accused

Plot: The movie revolves around Kanakku, a grounded man living a peaceful life with his sister, close friends, and his beloved Malar. When a sudden tragedy disrupts his world, he is forced onto a dangerous path in search of justice.

Cast: Jhanvika Kalakeri, Udhaya Azhagappan, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Ameer

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: Aha

Anandalahari

Plot: This web series is based on a lighthearted story about a newly married couple brought together by their parents’ decision and how they learn to adjust and build their relationship as husband and wife.

Cast: Abhishek Boddepalli and Bramarambika

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Aha

Blackmail

Plot: Trapped in an escalating blackmail scheme, the story revolves around Mani, who faces mounting danger as crime, passion, and greed intertwine, exposing hidden truths and altering allegiances throughout his ordeal.

Cast: G V Prakash Kumar, Teju Ashwini, Srikanth, Bindu Madhavi

OTT release date: October 30