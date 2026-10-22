Tamil veteran singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay expresses shock, Chinmayi Sripaada and more pay tribute

Popular Tamil singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy is now more. The veteran died in Chennai at 75. His demise is another shock for the Tamil film and music industry, following music composer Deva's death on October 17. Interestingly, Krishnaraj and Deva collaborated often and delivered several hits.

Krishnaraj Ramasamy dies in Chennai; What we know about cause of death The news of singer Krishnaraj's death was reported by Hindustan Times on Thursday. The reason behind his death remains unknown.

According to The Hindu, the veteran singer's mortal remains will be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, tomorrow.

Krishnaraj's best work includes Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from the film Porkkaalam. He worked with several music composers for films such as Vinnukkum Mannukkum and Banda Paramasivam.

CM Vijay pays tribute Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for the late singer on social media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay extended his condolences on X. Expressing his shock and grief over Krishnaraj's death, the TVK leader wrote in a post, "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”

R Sarath Kumar pens long note Actor R Sarath Kumar opened up about his memories with Krishnaraj on X and said, "The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow."

"In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs, and the songs I acted in-"Paasamulla Sooriyane" from the film Vinnukkum Mannukkum, "Thaayae Thirisoolee" from Simmarasie, "Sokku Sundari" from Moovendar, "Karuda Karuda" from Natpukaga, the sorrowful song from Meesaikkaara Nanban, and "Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae" from Periya Kaaval Thozhil-remain close to my heart," he added.

He also wrote, "Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music."

Sarath Kumar concluded his message by writing, “While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss.”

Chinmayi Sripaada and others react Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to the news of the singer's passing and shared, “Oh God. This is a reallly tough week.”

Singer Sujatha Mohan added, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.”

Singer Anuradha Sriram paid a visit to the late singer's Chennai home to pay tribute.