Tanushree Dutta breaks down in video, claims harassment at home: 'Do something before it's too late'

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, known for sparking India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, has once again raised serious concerns about her safety.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ star was seen visibly distraught and tearful, claiming she is being harassed in her own home.

“I’m sick and tired of this harassment!! It’s been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me! Do something before it’s too late (sic),” she wrote in her caption.

In the video, Dutta can be seen wiping away tears as she pleads for help. Speaking both in English and Hindi, she revealed, “Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere hi ghar mein pareshaan kiya jaa raha hai. I just called the cops. They came and asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or day after. I am not well.”

She went on to describe how years of stress have taken a toll on her physical and mental health. “Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4 to 5 saalon mein ki meri tabyat kharab hogyi hai, mei kuch kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon. Mera ghar poora messy ho chuke padaa hua hai,” she said.

Dutta also claimed that she had negative experiences with domestic workers, alleging that maids planted in her home had stolen from her. “I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids. They came and stealing stuff from my house. I have to do all my work. I am being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me.”

The video quickly gained attention, with fans and followers expressing concern for her wellbeing and urging authorities to take swift action.

A person commented under the video, “This makes me soooo sad. I cant believe a star of one period is facing these problems and all everyone is doing is sitting back and watching the show. The culprits should pay. Their shoukd be no one above the law (sic).”

Tanushree Dutta, who has largely stayed away from the limelight since her explosive allegations during the #MeToo wave, has repeatedly voiced concerns about targeted harassment and intimidation.