Tanushree Dutta to file police report detailing five years of harassment after emotional video outburst

Actor Tanushree Dutta has revealed that her recent emotional video on Instagram was a spontaneous outburst triggered by years of distress and harassment.

Speaking to the media about the widely circulated video, Dutta said, "It was an outburst of the incidents happened in the last five years."

While the specific incident that prompted her to contact the police was not major in isolation, Dutta explained that it was simply the tipping point. “That video was spontaneous. But what I have been facing for the last almost five years, especially since 2020… That video was a culmination of what I have faced in the past five years,” she said.

She further added, “The incident that happened that day was not a very big one, but in the past five years so much has happened with me, that maybe it was time for it all to come out. Maybe it was all transpired by Mahadev. I was crying, thinking why is all this happening to me.”

According to Dutta, after the video, she called the police who arrived for a brief inspection. “I told them that this incident isn't the only thing and that lots of strange things have been happening with me for the past five years.”

The police, after their preliminary visit, advised her to present her full account to senior officials. “The police advised her to meet with the senior officials and to tell them everything in detail. So basically, the police has been informed but the details are yet to be given,” she shared.

Dutta confirmed she plans to visit the station on Monday, July 28, to file a comprehensive report. “I will go on Monday (July 28), along with my advocate and some friends. I will write down everything that has happened in the last five years, so that I don't forget anything.”

Tanushree Dutta Shares a Heart Wrenching Video Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, known for sparking India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, has once again raised serious concerns about her safety.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ star was seen visibly distraught and tearful, claiming she is being harassed in her own home.

In the video, Dutta can be seen wiping away tears as she pleads for help. Speaking both in English and Hindi, she revealed, “Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere hi ghar mein pareshaan kiya jaa raha hai. I just called the cops. They came and asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or day after. I am not well.”