Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher's directorial falls flat, mints THIS amount

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher made his directorial return with the latest film, Tanvi: The Great. The film highlights autism and the Indian Army. While it received a warm response upon premiere at international film festivals, the film opened to a lukewarm response in theatres across India.

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Tanvi The Great did not cross the ₹1 crore mark on day 1. It has earned ₹40 lakh as per the latest update.

However, this isn't the final figure.

Anupam Kher's film had an overall 11.05% occupancy on Friday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.29%

Afternoon Shows: 7.93%

Evening Shows: 11.93%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film got fewer screenings across India. The highest number of shows is held in the Delhi NCR region with 132 screenings of Tanvi The Great.

In terms of footfall, Mumbai witnessed the highest turnout.

The film is clashing with YRF's Saiyaara.

Tanvi The Great: Special screenings across India and abroad Tanvi The Great stars debut actress Shubhangi Dutt. It also has Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in key roles.

The film received international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

Recently, a special premiere of the film was held in Mumbai. It was attended by several celebs, including Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Soni Razdan, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Tacker, and Chunky Panday, among others.

Kher's wife, Kironn Kher, also made a rare appearance at the event alongside her son-actor Sikander Kher.

Previously, the film was also screened in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta and President Droupadi Murmu also attended the screening of the film on different occasions.

Calling it an "emotional" moment, Anupam Kher told ANI, "I am very emotional because the President watched our movie. The tagline of our movie is 'Different but no less'... I want to thank our President. When I looked at her after the movie, I saw that she was standing and applauding. There cannot be a bigger honour..."