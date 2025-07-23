‘Tanvi the Great’ film declared tax-free in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declared Anupam Kher's film 'Tanvi The Great' tax-free, praising its inclusive narrative. The film tells the inspiring story of an autistic girl determined to achieve her dreams. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also announced the film as tax-free.

Published23 Jul 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Delhi CM declares Anupam Kher's film 'Tanvi The Great' tax-free. (X)

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, “I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the state. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, 'special' girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds.”

She further noted, “Tanvi's story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promote films that strengthens the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignites patriotism, and awakens the conscience of the nation. Best wishes to the entire team of the film.”

Gupta also posted a photo with Kher and actress Shubhangi Dutt from the recent film screening in the national capital.

Film Tanvi made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, CM Mohan Yadav declared the film tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, I had the opportunity to watch the film *Tanvi The Great* with the renowned actor and director Shri @AnupamPKher ji in Bhopal. I announce that the film will be made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," he wrote in a post on X.

The announcement came after actor and director Anupam Kher met Yadav. Following their meeting and after watching the film together, Yadav declared it would be made tax-free in the state.

 

He described it as a "touching" film dedicated to the "struggle, determination, and dreams of an autistic girl."

An official informed PTI that the film's lead actor, Shubhangi Dutt, and young artist Viraj Aggarwal were also there. CM Yadav praised Kher for creating a "film with a meaningful purpose." Additionally, Kher gifted his book "Different But No Less" to the CM during the event.

About Tanvi

The film, which is centred on the Indian Army and autism, narrates the story of a young girl living with her mother and grandfather. Motivated by her late father, she is committed to joining the armed forces.

Apart from Shubhangi Dutt and Viraj Aggarwal, the star cast also includes Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film has garnered international praise at festivals in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

