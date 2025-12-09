Tanvi The Great star Shubhangi Dutt bags Best Actress Award at International Film Festival of Australia, Anupam Kher hails her 'amazing performance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Shubhangi Dutt has taken home the Best Actress Award for her performance in 'Tanvi The Great'.

At the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA 2025), Shubhangi secured the leading award for her debut role in Bollywood. Taking to Instagram, the film's director and her co-star, Anupam Kher, shared a heartfelt note, lauding Shubhangi's achievement.

"BIG BIG CONGRATULATIONS Dearest @shubhangidutt for winning the BEST ACTRESS AWARD for #TanviTheGreat at the prestigious INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF AUSTRALIA! You deserve every single award for your amazing performance in the film! You are flawless. Your hard work and dedication shows in every frame. You've made the whole team #TanviTheGreat so so proud. And this is just the beginning!! May god give you all the happiness! Love and blessings!" Kher wrote on Instagram.

He also shared pictures from the awards, showing Shubhangi Dutt receiving the trophy, exuding pride and joy before a global audience.

In a previous conversation with ANI, Shubhangi, while speaking on the response to the film, shared, "I am getting so much love from people... In my mind, I was only thinking that I've done my first film and my dream has come true. Along with that, I've received so much love from the audience. It's so motivating that I feel I have achieved a lot in just my debut."

She also opened up about reactions from viewers, who actually took her for being "autistic."

"Many people messaged me saying they thought I was actually autistic. I think that's one of the biggest compliments an actor can receive. If people believed my performance that deeply, then it feels like a big achievement," she said.

'Tanvi The Great,' directed by legendary actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles.