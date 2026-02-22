Tanya Mittal getting married? Bigg Boss 19 star's red bridal trousseau post sparks speculation

Social media personality and Bigg Boss 19 participant Tanya Mittal left netizens confused with her latest post. She was seen in a red lehenga, leaving fans wondering if her wedding is around the corner. While she is yet to react to the speculations, she has now shared back-to-back posts on Instagram hinting at a special upcoming occasion.

Tanya Mittal's red lehenga sparks wedding rumours Tanya Mittal took to her account and dropped a video of herself as she donned a red bridal lehenga. She stepped out of the trial room and twirled while store staff showered rose petals on her.

Sharing the video, Tanya Mittal dropped a cryptic message: “And the preparations begin." Although she didn't mention anything specific regarding her alleged wedding, she added the go-to wedding song, Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein by Arijit Singh, to her post.

What did netizens say Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comments, "Aaj toh sab ko shock de diya Tanya ne (she has left everyone shocked with the video)." Another added, "Kya hamari ladki dulhan banne wali hai? (Are you going to be a bride soon)."

Another asked, "Who is the lucky boy?"

Someone else commented, "Relax guys. She is a business woman, may be starting up her new business of lehenga (sic)."

While Tanya did not respond to any comment, she yet again posted another video of herself in a blue lehenga. Seemingly shot in the same store, the video had her walking out of the trial room. She is heard telling others, "Tum log ko aisa to nahi lag raha, Bigg Boss phir se chalu ho gaya."

"Yeh lehenga unko pasand aayega?" her second post read.

Going by her posts, Tanya Mittal was in Delhi recently. "I really thought, “Western mein kaun hi pehchanega…” But the loudest cheers, the warmest hugs, came from the heart of Delhi," she shared a video of people reacting to her on the streets of the National capital.

Is Tanya Mittal single? Meanwhile, she is yet to officially address the speculations around her rumoured wedding. She is yet to formally announce her partner.

Earlier, Mittal had expressed interest in finding a suitable partner and said that she was open to marrying.

She told NewScoop, "I don’t know if the world has the kind of man I want. But, I don’t mind marrying a jobless guy. I don’t mind pressing his legs or touching his feet publicly. I truly believe that, in a relationship, there is nothing like chota bada (hierarchy).”

Tanya Mittal on marriage On Bigg Boss 19, she had said, “I’m very excited to get married. My life revolves around thinking about marriage. I’ll keep my husband very happy and will work for him — he won’t have to do anything.”

For the unversed, Tanya Mittal is an entrepreneur, influencer and reality show star. She grabbed everyone's attention after a video from Maha Kumbh 2025 went viral. She is also the founder of Handmade with Love by Tanya and has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.