Tanya Mittal promises to bring baklava for paparazzi as they tease her: ‘Dubai le kar jaungi’ | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale took place on Sunday and saw the attendance of all participants of the season. Gaurav Khanna became the winner of Bigg Boss 19, beating finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. Mittal shared a light-hearted banter with the paparazzi at the event.

A video of Tanya Mittal has surfaced online. In the video, she is seen being teased by the photographers over her claims in the show.

Tanya Mittal after her viral Dubai's Baklava video While posing for cameras, Mittal is seen greeting paparazzi. This is when one among the photographers asked Mittal, “Tanya Ji Dubai kab jaoge?” She asked them back playfully, “Baklava khane?”

As people are heard replying with a yes, she asked them: “Kaun kaun khayega mere sath?” “Thik hai iss bar Mumbai le kar aaungi,” she told them.

However, yet another told her, “Mehenga ho jayega.” To this, Mittal said, “Dubai mein chaloge? Thik hai Dubai le kar chalungi.”

Watch video:

What did Tanya Mittal claim For the unversed, Tanya Mittal made several claims about her luxurious lifestyle in the show. During one of the segments, she said that she flies to Dubai just to eat baklava, and travels to Agra from Gwalior for a sip of coffee in front of the Taj Mahal.

She said, "Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bhut down to earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, vahan se coffee khareedke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul toh ice box saath chalta hai. Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden main jo bench hai vahan bethke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera (People here don’t know anything, I pretend to be very down to earth. Do you know how I go to drink coffee? From Gwalior, I travel to Agra, but I don’t just buy coffee from there. The coffee has to be completely cold, so I take an icebox with me. The coffee is kept inside it, and then I sit on a bench in a garden behind the Taj Mahal to drink it. This is my basic routine)."

She also said once that one person brings her a biscuit from London every second month, or else she starts crying.

She also claimed to have 150 bodyguards and an entire floor in her house just for clothes. She brought 800 sarees to wear in the show, with jewellery and even a silver bottle to drink water.

Who is Tanya Mittal Tanya Mittal is a content creator and entrepreneur.

The season included Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, and Farrhana Bhatt. Malti Chahar, actor and sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, also joined the show as a wild card entry.