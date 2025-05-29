Tara Sutaria dating Veer Pahariya months after ex Aadar Jain ties the knot? Here's what we know

Tara Sutaria has been in the news this year mostly for her personal relationships rather than work. She made headlines when her ex Aadar Jain tied the knot earlier this year. While it has been some time since Aadar's wedding, it seems Tara is ready to give love a second chance.

Tara Sutaria dating Veer Pahariya: Report Reportedly, Tara Sutaria is dating actor Veer Pahariya.

According to an ETimes report, the couple has been dating for two months now.

“The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates," the insider was quoted by the news outlet.

Who is Veer Pahariya Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Veer is a newcomer in Bollywood who made his debut in the industry with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. In the film, he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan whom he once dated years ago.

Veer is also the brother of Shikhar Pahariya who is currently dating actor Janhvi Kapoor.

While his film Sky Force received an average response, Veer created a storm on the internet with his viral dance step in a song. He went on to become a meme sensation.

A few days ago, Veer and Tara were spotted exiting the same restaurant but separately. While Tara was seen leaving with her gal pals, Veer stepped out alone and even posed for cameras.

Tara and Veer have also walked the ramp together earlier this year. They attended the Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI for the brand ASOS. While Tara wore a black lacey gown for the fashion show, Veer walked wearing a white suit and matching pants.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Tara Sutaria previously dated actor Aadar Jain. The two broke up sometime in 2023 and later Aadar married Alekha Advani in March.

Tara's name was caught during the pre-wedding functions of Aadar Jain when he seemingly took a dig at her with his infamous ‘time pass’ comment.

He told his wife publicly, “I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.”