Aadar Jain recently faced backlash on social media after he addressed his previous relationships as a “time pass” at his pre-wedding festivities. While Aadar's ex Tara Sutaria has been silent about the remark, it's her mother Tina Sutaria who might have directly called Aadar out.

Tara's mother shares a cryptic post Tara Sutaria's mother took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note. It read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you (sic)."

While we don't know yet if it was meant for Aadar following his comment, her post has grabbed a lot of attention.

Aadar Jain's time pass remark Aadar tied the knot with Alekha Advani in Mumbai. At their pre-wedding festivities, the actor, in a speech to Alekha, said that he was only doing “time pass” before meeting her.

He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

The incident took place at his mehendi ceremony.

His comments left many angry on the internet.