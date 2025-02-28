Did Tara Sutaria’s mom take an indirect dig at Aadar Jain for his ‘time pass’ remark? Here’s what we know

  • Aadar Jain dated Tara Sutaria before marrying Alekha Advani. At their mehendi ceremony, the actor said he was doing ‘time pass’ in his previous relationships until he met Alekha.

Sneha Biswas
Published28 Feb 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Tara Sutaria’s mother recently shared a post, days after Aadar Jain’s wedding. (IG)(IG)

Aadar Jain recently faced backlash on social media after he addressed his previous relationships as a “time pass” at his pre-wedding festivities. While Aadar's ex Tara Sutaria has been silent about the remark, it's her mother Tina Sutaria who might have directly called Aadar out.

Tara's mother shares a cryptic post

Tara Sutaria's mother took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note. It read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you (sic)."

While we don't know yet if it was meant for Aadar following his comment, her post has grabbed a lot of attention.

Aadar Jain's time pass remark

Aadar tied the knot with Alekha Advani in Mumbai. At their pre-wedding festivities, the actor, in a speech to Alekha, said that he was only doing “time pass” before meeting her.

He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

The incident took place at his mehendi ceremony.

His comments left many angry on the internet.

Before marrying Alekha, Aadar was dating Tara Sutaria for a few years. In 2023, Tara and Aadar parted ways. Alekha used to be close friends with Aadar and Tara and was often seen ‘third-wheeling’ them.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 05:06 PM IST
