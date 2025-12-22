Tara Sutaria rings Christmas early this year – Here's a glimpse into her lavish star-studded party

For Tara Sutaria, Christmas isn’t just another date on the calendar—it’s a feeling she eagerly ushers in each year. True to her festive spirit, the Bollywood actress kicked off the celebrations ahead of time, turning her home into a picture-perfect winter wonderland.

From softly glowing fairy lights and tasteful décor to an indulgent festive spread, Tara's Christmas mood arrived early, wrapped in warmth, sparkle and unmistakable cheer.

Sharing a glimpse into her lavish Christmas dinner party on Instagram, Tara shares a series of photos and videos. “Having ourselves a merry little Christmas!”

Tara shared that she spent 3 days cooking, baking, and getting the decor in perfect order for the party.

“3 days of endless cooking, baking and referencing table scapes, ordering crockery from across the country and having friends carry it back for us, tons of Christmas carol-ing, turkey basting and…Here we are!!!! Blessed. Bellies full. Bright and beautiful! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!” she wrote.

“May the new year be full of peace of mind and clarity of thought… may our hearts be light and let’s be kind to one another. God knows we need it now more than ever,” she added.

Boyfriend Veer Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor, Orry, and several close friends attended Tara Sutaria's intimate star-studded gathering.

Tara looked absolutely stunning in the black ensemble; she wore a bralette featuring a sweetheart neckline and a vibrant floral print, which she paired with a matching high-waisted, flared long skirt. She wore her hair in a sleek bun, adorned with two roses to complete the look.

The dreamy décor at Tara's party also caught the viewers' eye – the chandeliers, red floral accents, Christmas trees, and glowing candles on the dinner table made the party look like it was straight out of a movie set.

The indulgent Christmas feast, as seen in Tara's pictures and videos, included a roasted turkey, pies, brownies, cakes, and other traditional holiday treats.

Tara, the ‘gracious host’ Tara's friends and party attendees flooded her comment section in praise for the “gracious, most beautiful host”.

“The best… ❤️” commented her beau, Veer.

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa said, “How beautiful you are ❤️”

“Hottest host,” said Disha Patani.

“Most beautiful gracious host🎄❤️🍽️” added Orry.

Krishna Shroff said, “Hostess with the mostest.”

On the work front, Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was also seen in Ek Villain Returns, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Among Tara's other acting credits are Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Apurva.