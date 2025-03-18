Tara Sutaria’s ex Aadar Jain clarifies controversial ‘timepass’ comment, ‘There is a point where…’

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding was marred with controversy. Many speculated about actress Tara Sutaria, Aadar’s ex, and alleged betrayal by Alekha, once believed to be Tara’s friend.

Aadar’s mehendi speech, where he apparently said, “I have done time pass for four years” was interpreted as a dig at Tara. Aadar has now clarified that he actually said “20 years,” not “four”, and that the line was taken out of context.

Addressing the criticism, Aadar Jain told The Times of India that false narratives had hurt everyone involved, including both families and Tara. He said that Alekha had been one of his oldest friends, and their relationship evolved naturally.

Jain also pointed out that their upbringing taught them to respect everyone, regardless of social class or background. He condemned the misinterpretation of his words and insisted his comments were not directed at anyone from his past.

"I have maintained silence from day one, from time we've been together till today. But when things have crossed the line, and people say whatever they want, and there's no truth,” he said.

“Then there's a point where you have to stand and say, okay, this is not true. This is very uncalled for. And even after this interview, they want to say whatever they want. No problem. I have addressed it. Today is the last, first and last time I will ever address it, even going forward," said the actor who was a trainee assistant director in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Tara Sutaria on heartbreak Tara Sutaria opened up about heartbreaks during an interview with Filmfare in 2021 while she was still dating Aadar Jain.