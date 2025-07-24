Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya make first public appearance after confirming relationship, internet reacts

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are the new couples in the town. The two recently made their relationship official on Instagram with their cheeky comments, days after their dating rumours surfaced online. On Thursday, they were seen heading out of Mumbai together.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya head out of Mumbai Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

The two arrived together in the same car at the airport. Veer was seen holding the door for Tara as she stepped out. Both twinned in white outfits. While Tara kept it chic in white shorts and a matching blazer with a black top, Veer wore a beige-coloured shirt and white pants.

The two didn't pose together for the camera. They quickly made their way inside the airport terminal. On their way, the two were seen holding each other.

The video has now surfaced on Reddit. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “They look so good. Shipped.” “After Veer-Zara we have Veer-Tara,” joked one more user.

Someone also commented, “West Delhi boy with a South Delhi girl.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Veer and Tara recently exchanged flirty comments on Instagram, confirming their dating speculations.

Tara Sutaria recently dropped some of her pictures with AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru. In the comment section, Veer Pahariya wrote, “My,” followed by a star and red heart emoji. Replying to him, Tara wrote back, "Mine,” adding an evil eye and red heart emoji.

Their subtle confirmation sent fans into a meltdown on the internet.

The dating rumours between the two began in March when Veer and Tara were snapped after a dinner date. They also walked the ramp together as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2025, further fuelled the speculations.

In June, reports claimed that the two were holidaying in Italy together. They had posted pictures from identical locations, which eagle-eyed fans detected almost immediately.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force.

Tara, on the other hand, was last seen in AP Dhillon's music video, Thodi Si Daaru. On the film front, her last release was Apurva, which came out in 2023. She is yet to announce her next film.