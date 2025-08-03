Taron Egerton willing to turn classic American musical 'into a film', says 'it would be amazing'

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Welsh actor Taron Egerton, who is known for starring in 'Testament of Youth', 'Rocketman', among others, opened up about his dream project.

"There's a musical I love," said the actor, adding, "I daren't tell you what it is, because I don't want to jinx it," shared Egerton, reported People.

'She Rides Shotgun' star further shared, "There's a classic American musical that I love that I would love to turn into a film. It's never been turned into a film, and I think it would be amazing."

Egerton wowed audiences in 2019 when he took on the formidable role of Elton John in musical biopic 'Rocketman', a high-energy performance that earned him a Golden Globe Award and a lasting bond with John himself, as per the outlet.

"I'm really, really, really hoping that I can achieve that," Egerton said of his dream movie musical. "It's very, very hard and the estate is super protective about it and rightly so."

He added, "If I manage it, you'll know about it and I think it would be incredible. But I will not jinx it by telling you what it is because I've been trying for some time," reported People.

Unlike his star-making performance in 2014's action-comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', Egerton's latest work has seen him exploring a range of characters "that are a little harder-edged, a little darker," he said.