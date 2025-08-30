Task Review: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey's HBO show is gritty, gripping, and unforgettable

Task', the latest HBO crime drama from Brad Ingelsby, is one of those shows that takes its time—and in doing so, makes every moment count. With a gripping, gritty atmosphere and characters so human you feel their pain through the screen, 'Task' stands out as a deeply emotional, slow-burn series that’s well worth sticking with.

The story follows Tom (played by the always excellent Mark Ruffalo), a Philadelphia-based FBI agent who’s been assigned to lead a task force targeting a string of violent robberies.

What makes this case different is that the criminal at the centre—Robbie (Tom Pelphrey)—isn’t your typical villain. He’s a family man, quiet, almost invisible. That’s what makes this cat-and-mouse chase so unique. It’s less about the action, and more about the why.

This is not a show for those seeking quick thrills or fast answers. 'Task' requires patience and a bit of faith—but that’s where the magic lies. For those who typically avoid “slow” dramas, this series might just surprise you. It draws you in gradually, piece by piece, letting the characters unfold like a novel. The reward is a much deeper connection to their journeys.

Mark Ruffalo delivers yet another brilliant performance as Tom. Headstrong, yet visibly conflicted, his portrayal of a man torn between duty and doubt reminds one of his memorable role in 'Zodiac'. There’s a quiet intensity in his eyes, a weariness in his posture that says more than words ever could. You feel like you’re watching a real man unravelling, not just a character.

Tom Pelphrey, fresh off his unforgettable turn in ‘Ozark’, brings that same emotional depth to Robbie. He’s incredible at playing broken men with good hearts and bad luck, and here he’s given space to really explore those layers. You might not agree with his actions, but you’ll understand them—and that’s powerful.

The plot is strong and unflinching. It doesn’t shy away from darkness, but it also doesn’t exploit it. As the story moves forward, we slowly begin to see why the characters are the way they are—how trauma, desperation, and circumstance shape their lives. It’s this gradual revealing that makes the show so impactful. Everyone is messed up in their own way, and the series respects that complexity.

Cinematography deserves special mention. The camera often lingers just a second longer than expected, zooming in to capture a flicker of doubt, a tear not quite shed. It never tells you how to feel. Instead, it lets you notice things on your own, making you feel like an active participant rather than a passive viewer. It’s subtle, but incredibly effective.

In short, ‘Task’ is an intense, emotional drama that builds slowly but hits hard. It won’t be for everyone at first glance, but give it time—and it just might become one of your favourites.