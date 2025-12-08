'Taught me to stop 10 seconds before reacting': Runner-up Farrhana Bhatt shares hilarious learning from Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): The runner-up to the Bigg Boss 19 show, Farrhana Bhatt, shared a hilarious learning from her journey in the show.

Farrhana Bhatt was among the top 2 contestants, losing the trophy to actor Gaurav Khanna in the grand finale on Sunday.

While talking to ANI, Farrhana shared her learnings from the show, saying that the Big Boss journey taught her to always think before reacting.

When asked what her Bigg Boss journey taught her, Farrhana said, "It (Bigg Boss) taught me to stop 10 seconds before reacting."

Farrhana also opened up about her early eviction from the show. She expressed her surprise on her re-entry and the secret room twist of the show.

"I didn't know that I would come back. I didn't even know that there is a secret room. In fact, I didn't even know for 2 days that the audience was watching me. Big Boss said that our viewers don't understand what your response is. Then I understood that the audience was watching me. So, it's like that," said Farrhana Bhatt.

Earlier, stand-up comedian Pranit More, who was the second runner-up of the 19th edition of Bigg Boss, shared his learnings from the show, saying that he developed the skill of "confrontation" during his journey in the house.

While speaking to ANI, Pranit More reflected on his journey in the Bigg Boss house and said he learnt not to hold any "complaints" in life and to confront them to keep his mind at peace."

From Big Boss Journey, I learnt that if you have any complaints in life, then don't keep them in your mind. Go and confront and sort it out. If it is not happening, then make it a distance," said Pranit More.

Actor Gaurav Khanna has been crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, leaving his supporters enthralled and delighted.

The superstar host, Salman Khan, announced Gaurav as the winner of the show's latest edition, defeating the top five in the grand finale.