Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about emotional eliminations and ‘wild’ chemistry on The Bachelorette ahead of premiere

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened up about The Bachelorette Season 22. In a pre-recorded video, she spoke in detail about the contestants she has met on the show. Amid ‘wild’ chemistry with some men, the 31-year-old hoped to find her future husband in the Bachelorette mansion, according to US Weekly.

Taylor Frankie Paul on ‘wild’ chemistry with the Bachelorette contestants Taylor Frankie Paul is having a hard time deciding on the Bachelorette contestants she must eliminate for the show's sake. “They’re all amazing, which has made this all so much harder,” the 31-year-old recently told host Jesse Palmer.

She said that most of the contestants were “just gentlemen”. “There’s chemistry with them. It’s been wild,” she added.

“I’m not a very by-the-book girl, [and] I just want to be more comfortable,” she said. According to the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, it is easier for her to experience “our truest selves” when she is comfortable with her partner.

Therefore, Taylor will not hesitate to eliminate anyone who does not make her feel at ease before the rose ceremony. “If I catch something, I’m sending them home,” she cautioned.

Taylor Frankie Paul leaves contestant ‘terrified’ The mother of three recently eliminated one of the contestants, according to the report by US Weekly magazine. The decision left one of the men on the show “terrified”. However, Paul explained that the contestant she sent home “was trying to fire back at me”.

“I’m not here to waste your time. Please don’t waste mine. If you’re here for the wrong reasons, you’re leaving,” she emphasized.

Taylor Frankie Paul on ‘insane’ group dates Frankie Paul also opened up about the recent over-the-top Bachelorette dates from Season 22. “The group dates have been insane,” she said. Paul, who shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul and a 17-month-old son with ex Dakota Mortensen, said she believed her future husband was in the Bachelor Mansion.

“I do think that,” Paul said. “The last thing you want is to get your heart broken,” she added. The Bachelorette Season 22 will premiere on ABC on Sunday, 22 March 2026, at 8 PM ET.

FAQs When will The Bachelorette Season 22 premiere? The Bachelorette Season 22 will premiere on 22 March 2026.

Where can I watch The Bachelorette Season 22? You can watch The Bachelorette Season 22 on ABC.