Taylor Momsen rules out acting return after Gossip Girl

Los Angeles [US], February 9 (ANI): Musician Taylor Momsen has said she has no plans to return to acting after stepping away from the profession following her roles in 'Gossip Girl' and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', according to People.

Speaking to People magazine in an exclusive interview at Steven Tyler's 7th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on February 1, the 32-year-old reflected on whether she would ever consider acting again.

"No. I mean, I've learned to never say never in life anymore, because life is too bizarre," Momsen said. "That's what I figured out in my 32 years." However, she made it clear that acting is not something she wishes to pursue. "But it's not something that I care to pursue," she added, according to People.

When asked if she would return for a reboot or continuation of a past project with a strong script, Momsen dismissed the idea, saying she was content with her current path. "I think I'm cool. I think I'm going to tour with AC/DC," she said, referring to her band The Pretty Reckless joining the legendary rock group on tour this year,

Momsen noted that music has always been her true passion. "I'm having a really good time in life. I love making music," she said, adding that acting was something she did as a child, while music was a personal pursuit. "There's no character involved," she explained.

Emphasising her creative independence, Momsen said she prefers being in control of her work. "I don't like being someone's pawn. I like being in charge. I like writing the script. I like writing songs. That's everything," she said.

