Taylor Russell exits Michael B Jordans The Thomas Crown Affair

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Actress Taylor Russell has reportedly exited Michael B Jordan's 'The Thomas Crown Affair' due to creative differences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, the makers will look for another actor to play her part in the upcoming romantic heist film, directed by Michael B Jordan and written by Drew Pearce.

The film is currently in production in London, as per the outlet.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' is a remake of the 1968 film of the same name, directed by Norman Jewison and written by Alan Trustman. Starring Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Paul Burke and Jack Weston.

Russell was originally set to star opposite Jordan. 'The Thomas Crown Affair' cast also includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff will produce. Alan Trustman, who wrote the original film, serves as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Russell received recognition for starring in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space (2018-2021). She rose to prominence with her roles in the drama film Waves (2019), and the horror film Escape Room (2019) and its 2021 sequel.

Russell is set to star in the Korean thriller "Hope" by Na Hong-jin, alongside Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Jung Ho-yeon. She will also co-star with David Jonsson in the upcoming film by Frank Ocean. Russell is also in talks to star in a remake of Single White Female opposite Jenna Ortega for 3000 Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.