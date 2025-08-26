Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

(Adds details, background throughout)

By Lisa Richwine

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are engaged to be married, the couple announced on social media on Tuesday.

In a joint Instagram post, the pair wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to Swift.

Photos showed the American couple in a garden of pink and rose flowers. Swift's song "So High School" played in the background of the post.

The engagement was welcomed on social media, with more than 1.8 million likes on the Instagram post in less than 20 minutes. The NFL also offered congratulations.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of Kelce's Chiefs. He explained on the "New Heights" podcast that he was disappointed not to have a chance to meet her at the show.

The singer appeared at Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce starting in September 2023. He attended several stops on Swift's record-setting Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion.

Swift has won 14 Grammys, including an unparalleled four Album of the Year trophies. She recently announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on "New Heights," which Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The singer has often written songs about relationship troubles.